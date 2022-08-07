Don't forget SHOOTING at Mandalay Bay Resort Vegas! I am 100% sure government officials, congresspersons, senators, ministers, engage in pedophilia, trafficking, grooming, molestation of little kids!
We still wait to find out what happened at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on the 32 nd floor; 59 people were killed and at least 527 others were injured; they say Stephen Craig Paddock did it alone; NO!
I never believed the official report, there is something about this Mandalay Las Vegas mass shooting that never made sense. And we still do not know. None of these. I think we were and are lied to! Innocent people died and the question is why? Is there a cover up?
Las Vegas Shooting: 59 Killed and More Than 500 Hurt Near Mandalay Bay; At least 59 people were killed when a gunman opened fire during a Jason Aldean performance from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel, police said.
I’ve said this from day 1. The federal government can dig into a subject’s life with so much granularity, they know what brand of toothpaste someone uses. And the come up with NOTHING on Paddock?!!! To use some of their own words, he was like smoke, had no history, no friends, no acquaintances, and only a girlfriend, about whom they also claim to know NOTHING!!!! Really? Hey Feds, Stop pissing on my leg and telling me it’s rain.
And Waco. Ruby Ridge. OKlahoma City. Nashville. Tower 7. I could go on and on but it’s too depressing.