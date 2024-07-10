A hat tip for Navarro and Bannon, putting on the table real stones…can’t find this today in any democrat men…go ask their women:

I met Hatfill in Washington and at WH and he also was always impressive. WE do not agree on all but he is a smart guy. There are many who were behind the scenes. I think this piece by Hatfill is worth the read and it is well written and IMO good scholarship. A friend to a friend.

Please read this piece and share.

Please also do not forget Steve Bannon of WAR ROOM, another real American hero, he has just begun serving his 4 month prison sentence, I believe same scenario. The Biden administration has destroyed Justice in USA and it is our hope that this is righted in a Trump administration. It must be cleaned up.

Madame Justice must once again be blinded and her blind folds must be fixed in place.

‘Where Is Peter Navarro?

Dr. Peter Navarro is a national hero who stood at the plate when his country needed him the most. It is estimated that as many as 20 million Americans without contraindications, have successfully taken early-use HCQ for COVID-19, to prevent their possible hospitalization and even death. This is in addition to the unknown number of health care workers and patients still living because of Navarro’s skill at the rapid acquisition of N-95 masks, ventilators, and literally millions of other response items acquired and distributed directly to US hospitals in urgent need during the early pandemic.

While Fauci glorifies himself and rolls in large money from a book deal, the sad fact is that Dr. Navarro is currently in a Federal Penitentiary under the misdemeanor charge of Contempt of Congress. This charge is for claiming Executive Privilege and refusing to testify to yet another biased Democratic House Committee on yet another baseless charge against President Trump. Navarro is the only non-felony inmate in the entire penitentiary.

This is how the Democrats treat a national hero in their unrelenting “law-fare” quest for power. It is an unmitigated outrage that should instill a sense of anger every American.’

IMO Navarro is a real hero and we need many of him if we are to save USA. Let us pray the Lord grants him favor and keeps him safe to return to us.

An American Hero Continues To Languish In Prison (substack.com)

