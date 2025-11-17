Gateway Pundit

WAYNE ROOT: President Trump- Please Act Quickly to Ban Sharia Law and Declare The Muslim Brotherhood and Democratic Socialists of America as “Domestic Terrorist Organizations.”

By Wayne Allyn Root

‘I am not just a lifelong Republican, conservative and MAGA, but also a Libertarian. So, no one understands, appreciates, or values “free speech” more than I do. Free speech is the foundation of America and the U.S. Constitution.

But not all speech falls under the category of “free speech.” Provoking, or inciting murder, assault, anarchy, rioting, looting, burning, revolution, insurrection, or the overthrow of our country is not “free speech.” It’s TREASON.

Right now, in America there are many groups involved in treason- they are trying to destroy our country, our economy, and our way of life.

They hate America, capitalism, freedom and free enterprise. They want to bring down our country and collapse our economy. They want to end capitalism and replace it with tyrannical socialism and/or communism. They want to topple the duly elected President of the United States, President Donald J. Trump.

They want to turn America into Venezuela.

Sorry, but that’s not “free speech.” That’s treason. That’s domestic terrorism. That’s a coup against our government, our country, our economic system, and our way of life.

At the exact same time, there are groups in our country involved in a different kind of treason- they hate Christians, Jews, and Judeo-Christian values. They too want to bring down our country, destroy our economic system and enslave us- not to be replaced by communism, but by radical Islam.

These groups believe in a higher power than God, our government, our US Constitution, or our freedoms. They believe in the Koran and Sharia Law.

This too is not “free speech.” This too is treason. This too is domestic terrorism. This too is a coup against our government, our country, our economic system, and our way of life.

Worst of all, these communist and radical Islamic groups with common goals and interests are merging.

Exhibit A is the election of Zohran Mamdani as Mayor of New York City- the biggest city in America and the financial capital of the world.

Mamdani is both a communist and a radical Muslim who pals around with terrorists.

Look no further than the main group that backs Mamdani- the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

Look at the things the DSA believes in- all of them are unAmerican and anti-American….

*They advocate for the end of capitalism in favor of government control of industry.

*They advocate for the abolition of private property and the nationalization of free enterprise.

*They demand public ownership of utilities, housing, energy, finance and healthcare. Basically, they want a communist government to control the entire economy.

*They advocate for – get ready for these dangerous and deadly words- “seizing the means of production.” Pure communism.

The same communism that resulted in the murder of 100 million innocent souls in the 20th century. And no doubt led to the death by starvation of hundreds of millions more.

*They favor “abolishing prisons” and defunding the police. Pure insanity that would lead to chaos and mass murder in the streets.

*They openly advocate for destroying energy companies and banning real estate development.

*They call for “Eco-socialism” and “planned degrowth.” What this really means is “Eco-terrorism.”

Their goal is to save the environment from the boogie man of “climate change” by shrinking the economy, taking away your home, and eliminating tens of millions of jobs.

*They support open borders; welcoming into America the whole world- filling America with terrible poverty and violent criminals; and of course, sanctuary policies to protect them from ever being removed.

Give these insane communist nutjobs a few months in power and we’d all be living by candlelight and traveling by donkey cart.

*As far as foreign policy, not surprisingly it’s all based around their hatred of Israel and the Jewish people. They want to defund and destroy Israel, arrest Israel’s leaders and soldiers, and support terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

I’m not kidding or exaggerating in the slightest. This is exactly what the DSA believes in, and advocates for. It’s all in black and white in their own party platform, espoused at their own convention.

Everything they believe in is right out of the communist playbook and the actual “Communist Manifesto” written by Karl Marx.

And what it leads to throughout history is tyranny, slavery, misery, poverty, confiscation of property, mass starvation, mass torture, and mass murder.

But socialists and communists are “the good guys” compared to radical Muslim terrorist groups like The Muslim Brotherhood.

Remember that the new Mayor of NYC openly believes in “global intifada.” That means a Muslim takeover of America and the Western world. How is that achieved? By murdering anyone who disagrees.

You think communists are bad? Try living under Sharia Law in a Muslim dictatorship.

They have only one rule- do what they say, or you get stoned to death, thrown off the roof of a 10- story building, or shot in the head.

In communist countries there are rigged “show trials.” In Muslim countries there are no trials. They just shoot you in the middle of the street.

This is what Zohran Mamdani and his comrades are trying to install in America- a sick, twisted, evil combination of communism and radical Islamic terrorism.

That is why President Trump needs to quickly act to…

*Declare the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and Communist Party of America as “domestic terrorist organizations.”

*Ban Sharia Law

*Declare the Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR and all other radical Islamic, pro-Hamas, pro-terrorism organizations as “domestic terrorist organizations.”

Ban them, indict them, imprison them and/or deport them.

This isn’t about “free speech.” This is about the destruction of America; the end of capitalism and free enterprise; the abolition of personal freedom; the enslavement and mass murder of Christians and Jews; and the overthrow of the US government.

That isn’t “free speech.” It’s more like yelling “FIRE!” in the middle of a crowded theatre. It’s a combination of terrorism and treason.

And it must be banned immediately and banished from America forever.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Wayne Allyn Root is a CEO, businessman, best-selling author, and national conservative TV and radio host, who has interviewed President Trump 16 times. Watch Wayne’s TV show “America’s Top Ten Countdown” on Real America’s Voice TV Saturdays at Noon ET and his video podcast “WAR Zone presented by The Gateway Pundit” daily from 6 PM to 8 PM ET at TheGatewayPundit.com. His website is ROOTforAmerica.com. Read Wayne’s latest fun book, “How Democrats Have Made America Great.” It’s 140 blank pages. The joke is on Democrats!’