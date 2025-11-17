Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

G. Rodriguez
1h

Yes, indeed!

Prof. Fred Nazar
1hEdited

Creating false expectations works against Trump, by misleading people into thinking that he is failing in things out of his control.

POTUS doesn't have the power to ban sharia law, only law-enforcement against those applying the punishment of sharia law, for example kidnapping, raping, flogging, cutting a hand, murdering (crimes under US law).

Wayne Allyn Root doesn't understand that the global government in the shadows plays identity politics to divide "we, the people" into ever-fighting factions so that they control all of them against them!

President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”

Satanic Secret Societies for dummies:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/sss-for-dummies

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/not-so-happy-constitution-day

Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent

https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/who-is-they/

The end of money and freedom

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/uncle-sam-altman

Just like Lincoln’s mason VP murdered him to become President,

LBJ killed JFK for the Federal Reserve, Nam and the Israel A-bomb

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/lbj-killed-jfk

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-was-japan-a-bombed-if-it-was

Weaponization of Justice: no democracy with Freemasonry!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/petition-free-reiner-fuellmich

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-justice

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/another-proven-conspiracy-steele

Illuminati David Rockefeller, finest quotes:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati

Confessions of ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald

Illuminati Attali, finest quotes:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes

Chisholm, father of the WHO’s global pedophilia

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/brock-chisholm-father-of-the-whos

Ex mason Serge Abad-Gallardo:

https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism

9 SOLUTIONS

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/9-steps-out-of-global-tyranny

HHS Secretary Kennedy: 47 life-death actions you can't put off any longer !

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/dear-bobby-what-is-really-going-on

Would you like to earn $60,000 per year for educating your own children?

Rethinking education for the real 21st century:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/rethinking-education-for-the-21st

Please share, not the articles, but the information! The messenger expendable. Saving the free world, is not!

