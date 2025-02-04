let nothing grow in DC for 1000 years….

bust it open, break it all down…all of DC…find out how many DC federal employees used that USAID money, our tax money fraudulently to buy big houses in McLean…it is easy…ask me, I can help you…

Abolish the FED POTUS Trump, tear the FED down, that evil corrupted entity, and tear down the IRS building and salt the earth.

salt the earth where these entities once stood!

Do not defund the Dept of Education or UN, close them down today! We do not need them! Get USA out of the UN, complete.

Yes, tear down USAID, do not stop, and let States handle AID and in fact, no AID to no one for 5 years until we can fix our crime, get our vets off the streets, deal with our homelessness, get all the illegals and Latino etc. gangs out of US.

And demand the congress impeach judges going forward, strip them of the robe, impeach them when they do wrong. Set up a tribunal just for them for 1-day hearings and results and impeach if the decision is to remove them.

Now!

But do not forget, we like these shiny things, some nice, but we are waiting on you daddy T to pull all the mRNA transfection shots off the market now, to shut down all mRNA technology research, to make ending of LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP retroactive so we can go back January 2020 to sue these people and land many in jail…to go back into mRNA technology patents in this area and see all who benefited from the mRNA vaccine sales and how you can claw back and allow Americans to share in the riches these beasts accumulated across time.