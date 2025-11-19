Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Larry Arnold
33m

This activity is the backbone for the deep state’s financing and leverage on those running the countries. When the information is released it will be on us to root out the organizations feeding at this trough of evil and demand their abolishment or serious restructure. The intel agencies are clearly on the short list and must be dealt with if we are to survive as a Democratic Republic.

Primum non nocere
42mEdited

Read the Bill. There is enough legal exemption loop holes to drive a Mossad-CIA truck through.

There will be some low hanging red meat thrown at the media grinder just to keep the appearance of legitimacy.

This is JUST all simply a Limited Hangout intel operation.

