That is all I can say today. Incredibly, some who were against the Malone mRNA vaccine got jobs in the new administration, so their silence was bought with salary and camera and even Malone who sat silent knowing the grave dangers and problems with the mRNA technology and vaccine is on CDC’s advisory ACIP. You just cannot make this madness up. It is incredible that the greatest public health disasters OWS lockdowns and Malone mRNA vaccine are being covered up and presented as ‘saving lives’. And life goes on. And RFK Jr. has not removed the mRNA vaccines from market and I today will say never will. We have been fed a 6 for a 9 and IMO, all those in the health agencies now, some good people, are there ONLY to block for RFK Jr. and make you think change and fix is coming. Further from the truth. There are there to continue status quo and even expand mRNA to you all. It is all a game, like during COVID. All a lie and con. Word games. The public remains the loser.

The moment not one word was mentioned at POTUS Trump’s RNC convention of COVID or lockdowns or mRNA vaccine, the moment Ms. Wiles was made CoS, you knew the game. The con. The moment RFK Jr. advised he was endorsing Trump and then went silent on OWS lockdowns and COVID and mRNA vaccine, we knew something was up. It is all playing out now. The moment DNC and Biden also did not address COVID and the Malone deadly mRNA vaccine, in their DNC convention, you knew the fix was in.

You have Freedom Fighter media across Trump’s term one vilifying him, hating Trump, across COVID hating him and hammering the OWS lockdowns and the deadly Malone mRNA vaccine, and now, will do a new set of interviews like EPOCH as an example, and pretend the history and past is not there, and all is fine. Pretend that you gave them donor money and relevance for standing up. Now they bail on you. Got your money. Anything for bullshit and more donor money. For camera. These duplicitous peoples evidence they have zero line of integrity, and their line is movable…for the right price.

So yes, McCullough is correct here. Good stack article on blackbox warning and the deadly Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccine.

‘Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Remain on Market without Boxed Warnings

Fatal Vaccine Myocarditis Deserves Black Box, FDA Implicated in Safety Cover-Up’

___

