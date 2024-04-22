they used an over-sensitive process (that was devised to make copies of DNA) and created a false pandemic with (by using):

1)fake over-cycled PCR process (any cycle above 24 (cycle count thresholds) was detecting old coronavirus, viral dust, fragments, NOT culturable, infectious, pathological, consequential pathogen; we cycled at 40 and 45 and thus 95% of positives were NEVER positive for COVID…ever….we closed society and shut schools for a lie…it was a lie!!! PCR is a process to make large numbers, copies of DNA pieces, fragments…not a test

2)the lie of asymptomatic transmission…this NEVER was…I challenge anyone reading this, to find anyone who thinks they are a smarty, a STEM-y, to show me, show us one, just ONE example, one case, across 4 years now where there was ever asymptomatic transmission…this was a catastrophic lie…helped doom the behavior of people who thought they may have looked healthy and felt well, but Birx et al. told them they were spreading and killing granny

3)the lie of ‘equal risk’ of severe outcome, death, if infected, regardless of age and baseline risk…in short, these evil fuckers told us day one that 10 year old healthy Johnny with no underlying sicknesses, was at the same risk of severe outcome and death if exposed to COVID, regardless of baseline risk, regardless that early one, 2 weeks out, we had data that showed us, we knew that COVID was amenable to risk stratification and that your baseline risk was prognostic on your outcome. That an age-risk stratified approach to management was needed…NOT carte blanche

4)the lie of ‘recurrent’ infection…we found no cases pre-Omicron era, where we could show a bona fide instance of a recurrent infection…

5)the lie that your natural innate and acquired adaptive immunity was inferior to vaccine induced immunity which was a bold-faced complete lie…there is no instance ever in the field of medicine, in history, in virology, immunology, vaccinology where any vaccine can ever provide you with more robust, complete, life-long immunity that natural exposure immunity could.

But principally, they lied to Trump, they lied complete, they spooked him in the OVAL…Birx, Fauci etc., they brought to us, a fake non-pandemic based on the fake PCR process and lie of asymptomatic spread to get you to be fearful and to mask and lockdown.

All of it was a lie. All, COVID was a complete fraud.

There was only excess mortality AFTER the Malone Bourla mRNA vaccine was rolled out January or so 2021.

In all of this, they stole our liberties, freedoms, and governments always move to accrue power and will maximally abuse us with it and will not give it back unless we take to the courts or ballot box. Most of the COVID era deaths were from the medical management of our parents, not any virus…devastating treatment of our peoples, our friends, our grand-parents with isolation, fear, dehydration, malnourishment, toxic drugs, sedatives like propofol, midazolam, lorazepam, Remdesivir, ventilator, DNR orders, denial of antibiotics etc. They, our medical doctors, governments, health officials, hospital CEOs, murdered us!

They must pay!

You were locked down for NOTHING, a lie!

You were masked for nothing, a lie, and the masks do not even work, NEVER did!

You took the mRNA technology Malone, Bourla, Bancel et al. vaccine for nothing, you never needed it and it is now killing you…it was never effective or safe…your cells now make spike protein 24/7…no off switch…Malone lied to you when he tweeted out it was working and beneficial…he lied…they all lied…they knew…they must be questioned under oath.

Everything they did to you for 4 years was a lie and for nothing!

All we needed to do was NOTHING for this was NOTHING, like Bin Laden, made up, created…like the 6 foot social distancing rule…made up…to drive fear and compliance…to take liberties…they created something from nothing and drove you to do crazy compliant things that further abused and hurt you. Us.