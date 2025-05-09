decisions (and it isn't President Trump).”

What is your opinion about this turn of events and reporting? Is there fire to this smoke? IMO, I have serious concerns about the cadre of people nominated and holding senior roles in the US health agencies now, it’s like a game show, a class of ‘buddies’, somehow or the other the US health system is now a joke…just like in Trump’s term one, his then COVID intellectually sloppy and incompetent Task Force, a bunch of inept clowns save Giroir. They all conspired to hurt POTUS Trump and did and it is happening again. Something stinks to high heavens.

Questions Loomer asks and Shanahan asks are on point, IMO. This is a joke. How can someone with no defined clinical experience oversee the nations doctors who deal with patients? How?

It is incredible, all of these people went from smearing Trump and slandering him for 4 years in his first term, while I defended him, and across the COVID year, vicious to him, even wanted him in jail, then smeared him more for 4 years under Biden, then when it looked like he would win and RFK Jr. was pivoting, they all started to lather and wash and cup…and presto, they got plum positions yet they hate POTUS Trump, with a vengeance.

I worked with all of them, know them all. IMO they are there in concert for one thing, to shut down all proper COVID inquiry as to the deadly lockdowns and the deadly Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine…period! To silence all, by they remaining silent and talking bullshit about vegetation and the weather and oils and exercise and all else but what we are here for. Notice they are all silent. Making you think it is all about chronic diseases now, now the focus is autism. Confusing you. And to top it off many are purely inept. They told me how inept they were when they talked about studies, running proper RCTs now…’oh we gonna run studies’…what bullshit….which of the clowns will explain to us who can run an RCT for ANYTHING e.g. the make believe COVID, when the baseline risk is ZERO, it does not exist. How can you detect less than ZERO? If the baseline risk in a population of a condition etc. is ZERO or almost zero, you can never ever be able to run a study to detect any meaningful differences unless you include the entire population of USA.

I will use my EBM skills now to showcase the bull, the BS…they best be careful what garbage tripe they talk and out out…you too FDA…for I and others will show them up…well do not expect any help from xxxx who writes that stack and xxx who writes that other stack and also xxxx, they are now turned, money money money, wine and cheese, they want to visit Palm Beach…now washing balls too…and that former medical reporter, the NYTs ones…just washing and lathering to get shout outs and a possible job. Oh and an interview, so transparent…

Shanahan:

‘Yes, it's very strange. Doesn't make any sense. I was promised that if I supported RFK Jr. in his Senate confirmation that neither of these siblings would be working under HHS or in an appointment (and that people much more qualified would be). I don't know if RFK very clearly lied to me, or what is going on. It has been clear in recent conversations that he is reporting to someone regularly who is controlling his decisions (and it isn't President Trump). With regards to the siblings, there is something very artificial and aggressive about them, almost like they were bred and raised Manchurian assets.’

‘Dr Jack Kruse tried to tell us. Mary Talley Bowen was on the podcast too. She knows the deal with Means. Let's see how this all pans out... I can't help but think this is a very carefully groomed and selected person. Just about no clinical experience. Talks a great game about everything but vaccines. Feels all wrong. Why? There were so many better choices.’

___

