Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
44mEdited

She was a physician...she left it because she said docs were just taught to write scripts, not find the real problems. I thought she sounded really good, even thought her book was good, but she is apparently a looney tune new ager nutcase. Too bad. Glad Jeanine Pirro was chosen instead of used car salesman Ed Martin.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
29mEdited

I'll just repeat my previous comment: WITH SO MANY GOOD CANDIDATES AVAILABLE, WHY IN HELL DOES TRUMP CHOOSE ONE BAD ONE AFTER ANOTHER? ........... Is Trump stupid? (I don't believe so) Is Trump "sold out" or a sock puppet to the Globalist Masters? (that I do believe is likely). I mean, he selects people that are BAD for we the people, ignoring candidates that would be GOOD for we the people. What does that sound like or indicate to you?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture