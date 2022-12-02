Yes, this French guy shows you just how you deal with the nutball insane woke climate activists, I love it, if I were into men, I would marry him; as Roger says, a man close to my heart, rag dolling
Yes, get the word out, its time to rag doll these idiots. And if they pull a weapon and your life is threatened with death, pull out your legal weapon. They are going too far. This madness has to stop
This is the way we should have dealt with the very first of these wacko left wing tree hugging, road blocking dingleberrys!!! That we ever gave these jackasses any quarter was our downfall in now dealing with them!!! I have absolutely no problem with protests against tyranny like the freedom convoy’s in Canada during the dystopian Covid lockdowns or the protests we are now seeing from the students and others in China against their insane zero Covid policies! But these wacko nutjob environmental cry babies blocking traffic or tying themselves to trees are just ridiculous and should be dealt with like this guy dies, swiftly and mercilessly!!!
it is a well organized team.