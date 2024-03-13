Yes, we need to stay rogue and unaltered and NOT take any of these mRNA shots and as 2nd Smartest shared more evidence of integration of Malone et al. mRNA into your DNA: "BREAKING: Integration of
corona vaccine-contaminated DNA into the human cell line genome"; see 2ND SMARTEST GUY IN THE WORLD substack, excellent piece (support); question: when did Malone know about this?
But we already knew from Alden et al. that there was reverse transcription back to DNA:
Immunohistochemistry using antibody binding to LINE-1 open reading frame-1 RNA-binding protein (ORFp1) on Huh7 cells treated with BNT162b2 indicated increased nucleus distribution of LINE-1. PCR on genomic DNA of Huh7 cells exposed to BNT162b2 amplified the DNA sequence unique to BNT162b2. Our results indicate a fast up-take of BNT162b2 into human liver cell line Huh7, leading to changes in LINE-1 expression and distribution. We also show that BNT162b2 mRNA is reverse transcribed intracellularly into DNA in as fast as 6 h upon BNT162b2 exposure.’
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line - PubMed (nih.gov)
DOI: 10.3390/cimb44030073
see my prior substack:
Don't forget Aldén et al.'s REVERSE TRANSCRIPTION of Pfizer mRNA back to DNA! When next at a Malone & crew dog & pony travelling salesman show, ask Malone, shout out the question, ask him when he knew (substack.com)
See 2ND’s excellent substack:
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Yes, we need to stay rogue and unaltered and NOT take any of these mRNA shots and as 2nd Smartest shared more evidence of integration of Malone et al. mRNA into your DNA: "BREAKING: Integration of
Yes, I just heard about this through Dr.Bhakti
How will future generations find partners without unadulterated DNA? This is a problem that has not come close to being grasped. Glad I won’t be around to worry about it.