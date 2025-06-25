in Trump orbit devised? There is no logical reason to involve a 3rd nation other than many people getting hands greased with the universal lubricant…what is your view? DHS is correct to issue terror alert to Americans for we are now all at risk after the US bombing;

I applaud Trump’s determination for Iran not to have a nuclear weapon but I am not sure this was the way…yet on instinct, gut move, history may prove Trump was 100% correct here…but let us see the fall out…Trump does well when he goes on gut and his core instincts, like I know personally his gut core instinct said NO lockdowns in the PCR created fraud COVID, and no Malone Bancel Pfizer Moderna vaccine, he said no lockdowns, Trump did, early March 2020, nothing needed on about March 9th para 2020 then it changed on March 15th 2020 or so and the world was turned inside out as USA locked down, WRONGFULLY. Trump was catastrophically wrong on OWS and lockdowns and the Malone vaccine…all of it failed and killed! Trump did not trust his gut then and we suffered as a result. He has to operate on gut, it serves him well. He does best on gut, I think we all do. IMO he intends well and means well. Yet makes some terrible mistakes when he cedes to the malevolents around him in his government. He did so across COVID and Malone vaccine. Still is for the sick malevolents are still in term 2.0 and in our health agencies.

It is the COVID lockdowns and all we did that killed people, as to the fraud non-pandemic COVID…it was the Malone mRNA technology vaccine that killed…and the grifter Garden Gnome stayed silent until deaths could no longer be ignored, seeking to grift on upside when we did not know the vaccine was so deadly, shilling for it, then running to the hills jumping into the Freedom movement when it was clear his invention killed people…

I think Trump trusted his gut here with the Iran nuke site bombing and it may have worked…but again, let us see…more to come.

I/we want him to succeed for USA succeeds. Let us see if this Iran move was the right one. I have said before we were not to bomb them or get involved in that manner. It is my view.

The ‘big beautiful bill’ is a disaster economically and Trump knows it and he has to fix it…it cannot pass the senate. DOA. Trump needs to ensure it is fixed so that the US tax payer is not raped anymore of its hard-earned tax dollars to enrich rich people with pork. The uni-party is ‘running’ Trump.