Yes, you can still carry baby in utero if 'brain dead'; 'Delivery of a Healthy Baby from a Brain-Dead Woman After 117 Days of Somatic Support: A Case Report'
With proper medical support, can lead to successful delivery of a healthy child; I found very interesting and wanted to share this case report
So brain death during pregnancy is "increasingly common" for some reason and doctors are no doubt "baffled" as to what could be causing this increase. Climate change could be behind it. Importatly, being brain dead would not stop mom from producing spike protein and delivering it to the foetus. It also would not stop her from voting Democrat. On the contrary, it could facilitate it.
So mom was brain-dead? Why? Pfizer or Moderna or J&J?