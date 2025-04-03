Developing! This is fall out from Hegseth and Waltz and those 2 are also on potential chopping block…stand by! Trump does not fuck around if you make him look bad and you EFF up…they EFFed up and placed lives at risk by their recklessness and carelessness and ignorance as to handling classified information…thats the key, had the mission been compromised many soldiers could have died. I argue they are actually working to subvert Trump…Manchurians…you will learn. Neocons, neolibs have slipped into his administration, working to damage him!

I love it POTUS Trump, huge praises!