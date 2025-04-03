You are fired! BOOM! After White House meeting with NSA included Laura Loomer, POTUS Trump fires 3 NSA employees and is moving to fire more soon (I know from inside), stand by! Notice Musk not at his
side! Hurting Trump...we said so; we want Musk to help 'fix' things, we want him to help, I want him to help, but its the approach, don't bring no EFFin chain saw on stage etc. many employees are good
Developing! This is fall out from Hegseth and Waltz and those 2 are also on potential chopping block…stand by! Trump does not fuck around if you make him look bad and you EFF up…they EFFed up and placed lives at risk by their recklessness and carelessness and ignorance as to handling classified information…thats the key, had the mission been compromised many soldiers could have died. I argue they are actually working to subvert Trump…Manchurians…you will learn. Neocons, neolibs have slipped into his administration, working to damage him!
I love it POTUS Trump, huge praises!
Trump Purges National Security Team After Laura Loomer Calls for Heads to Roll in Oval Office Meeting https://www.mediaite.com/news/laura-loomer-met-with-trump-in-the-oval-office-and-called-for-heads-to-roll/
The U.S. official said Loomer was furious that “neocons” had “slipped through” the vetting process for administration jobs, referring to hawkish foreign policy views commonly associated with the Bush administration.