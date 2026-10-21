RFK Jr. to leave the mRNA vaccine on market; to prioritize posing for the camera and stunts…it’s not the damage to people like Jalen, via the mRNA vaccine, no, it is those to come; same with Prime time Deion Sanders, same with Damar Hamlin, he is not out of the woods…he may die on the field again…for he did die…thank God for those who brought him back many times, he crashed in the ER ambulance, at the hospital…mRNA vaccine induced silent myocarditis, blood clots etc. micro thrombi…it is not virus deep inside the air sacs, it is clots…thrombi, needing blood thinners, impacting gas exchange…

I call on RFK Jr. to show us the data or evidence he is looking at now to show him the mRNA vaccine is safe and protective,

you people trusted, you did, you did not do wrong, you simply trusted our government leaders, health officials, the CDC, NIH, HHS etc., you felt you could believe them, why not? you trusted them with decisions for your children now knowing you damaged them. in many cases for good.

‘We perform matched case-control studies and find increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis during the first week following vaccination, and particularly after the second dose, with adjusted odds ratios of myocarditis of 8.1 (95% confidence interval [CI], 6.7 to 9.9) for the BNT162b2 and 30 (95% CI, 21 to 43) for the mRNA-1273 vaccine. The largest associations are observed for myocarditis following mRNA-1273 vaccination in persons aged 18 to 24 years. Estimates of excess cases attributable to vaccination also reveal a substantial burden of both myocarditis and pericarditis across other age groups and in both males and females.’

mRNA vaccine to you who took it and boosters out of your eyeballs (did you know the initial plan in bringing the mRNA vaccine was to roll it our as shots into your groin with the largest lymph nodes?) is like HIV infection, HIV infection, AIDS sequelae has 100% mortality if it runs its course. it will harm you and take your life if you live long enough. this is what is on the ballot still and Trump et al. do not get it. how much the fraud of COVID and lockdowns and the mRNA vaccine hurt American people…and Americans have not forgotten…you will die from HIV/AIDS…it is the only infection/disease sequelae with a 100% mortality! not Ebola or Nipah or Rift Valley or Q or tularemia etc., no, it is HIV/AIDS, 100% mortality if you live. known to man! so is mRNA vaccine…designed to kill…question is, will heart disease or diabetes or cancer etc. take you first or actually, are these due to the mRNA in the first place (can we untangle it) or antagonizes exiting disease or drives proliferation and spread…so in any event, it was devised to take you down…directly or indirectly…

They really damaged Trump with the fraud PCR-manufactured COVID and harmful mRNA vaccine….for the mRNA vaccine is equaled only in terms of pure devastation by COVID lockdowns and the failed deadly Iran war. Trump wears both. Sadly. He knows that the mRNA vaccine is deadly.

this is the calling card, the micro-thrombi, blood clots…

those getting the deadly mRNA vaccine now when there is no clinical, medical, scientific basis for this terrible unsafe vaccine….you RFK Jr. and your insane inept incompetent academically sloppy and intellectually bankrupt crew at HHS and FDA and CDC know it is ineffective, non-sterilizing, drives viral immune escape, drives immune tolerance (antibody class switch IgG 4) cannot protect the upper airways as it mechanically cannot leave the systemic circulation and enter the respiratory compartment, does not induce respiratory IgA in the respiratory mucosal lining where it is needed (Sig A); yet you leave it on the market…

reality is that Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurt’s troubles with Venous Thromboembolism as highlighted by McCullough shows us what Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna really did;

Malone et al., Bourla, Bancel et al., killed you, slowly, silently, as they enriched, you just

do not know it…that you died…when you took that mRNA vaccine…

McCullough is prescient tying mRNA vaccine and clots to Jalen Hurt and his terrible struggle with Venous Thromboembolism…brilliant Dr. McCullough!

McCullough:

According to official medical evaluations released by the team, the root cause of the initial blood clot was a direct, acute trauma—specifically, getting cleated in the calf during a game against the Los Angeles Rams, followed shortly after by long-distance air travel to London. These two physical factors—direct vascular injury and prolonged immobilization on a flight—are well-established classic triggers for deep vein thrombosis in clinical medicine. I would not be surprised if there is a family history of blood clots in addition.’

Etiology and Risk Factors in Elite Athletes

Venous thromboembolism (VTE) in professional athletes is often the result of distinct physical risk factors:

Trauma and Compression: Direct blunt-force impact, muscle tears, and repeated mechanical stress to lower extremities can damage endothelial linings and trigger localized clot formation.

Travel and Immobilization: Transatlantic or long-haul flights restrict leg movement and venous return, significantly elevating the risk of deep vein thrombosis in individuals with recent acute tissue injury.

Anatomical and Genetic Factors: Some athletes possess structural predispositions (such as May-Thurner Syndrome or thoracic outlet syndrome) or underlying hereditary thrombophilias (such as Factor V Leiden mutations).

COVID-19 Vaccination: During training camp in July 2021, Hurts publicly confirmed to reporters that he had received the COVID-19 vaccine. While he was vaccinated in July 2021 and missed a preseason game in August 2021 due to an illness, tests confirmed it was not COVID-19. During other instances where he sat out or traveled separately due to non-COVID flu-like symptoms (such as in December 2023), he similarly tested negative. The Spike protein from the vaccine directly tips the balance of clotting and bleeding towards clotting. It is directly found in the clots themselves.

De Michele M, d’Amati G, Leopizzi M, Iacobucci M, Berto I, Lorenzano S, Mazzuti L, Turriziani O, Schiavo OG, Toni D. Evidence of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein on retrieved thrombi from COVID-19 patients. J Hematol Oncol. 2022 Aug 16;15(1):108. doi: 10.1186/s13045-022-01329-w. PMID: 35974404; PMCID: PMC9380658.

Other high-profile sports figures have also been sidelined with blood clots—including individuals like Nelly Korda, Deion Sanders, Victor Wembanyama, Damian Lillard, Zack Wheeler, Ausar Thompson, Brandon Ingram, Taylor Moton, Chris Bosch, and sportscaster Kirk Herbstreit.

Evidence Regarding SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein and Thrombosis

Research regarding the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein, both from viral infection and vaccination, has been extensively documented in medical literature:

Infection-Induced Coagulopathy: Severe COVID-19 infection is strongly associated with thromboinflammation, endothelial injury, and hypercoagulability mediated by viral interaction with ACE2 receptors and systemic immune activation.

Vaccine Safety Profiles: Adenoviral vector-based vaccines were identified as having a specific risk for Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS). mRNA-based vaccines have a distinctly different safety profile, with long-lasting mRNA producing Spike protein which accumulates over years. This explains why Hurts could end up with a blood clot years after his shots.

Persistent Spike Protein: Multi-year persistence of Spike protein or mRNA have changed conventional views of clinical toxicology and pathology, where mRNA and translated proteins are not degraded by natural tissue mechanisms over relatively short timeframes, rather they persist in the body for years if not neutralized by antibodies.

Clinical Management and Recovery Standards

Late recognition, reports of keeping Hurts up all night before the London game, calls for Hurts to engage his personal physicians, and dismissal of the team doctor over mismanagement would not be surprising given the high-profile nature of the case. In evidence-based sports medicine, the standard treatment protocol for deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism focuses on preventing clot propagation and protecting patient safety: