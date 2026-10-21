Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
5d

McCullough is prescient tying mRNA vaccine and clots to Jalen Hurt and his terrible struggle with Venous Thromboembolism…brilliant Dr. McCullough!

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David Eldon Wood's avatar
David Eldon Wood
5d

It’s a sad commentary when the people of the world choose safety over freedom. In the end, they will have neither safety nor freedom.

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