I am not telling you to only consider or buy The Wellness Company’s (TWC.health) emergency type kits, I am not. Yet you should consider from now on to have these types of resources from wherever you chose to get it, in your homes, for they are portable and accessible. These recent hurricanes have shown us the devastation that can come and quickly. It shows us we must be prepared. Even minimally. Remember too during the fraud fake PCR-manufactured non-pandemic COVID, you could not get access to antibiotics if you needed it. You were told NO even when pharmacies had them on the shelf.

COVID, the fraud of it, the coming fraud of avian bird flu (H5N1, H5N2, H5N8 H7N9 etc.), H1N1 fraud of 2009 etc. have shown us how corrupted, mean, cruel, and inept our medical doctors are. Pure incompetence and money driven. It has shown us the fraud of medical academic research publishing (and the journal editors and reviewers) and how most medical practices are indeed adopted and applied due to politics or economics and not based on existing evidence showing that they work.

Like most COVID lockdown lunatic decisions, this made no sense and killed people since many persons with advanced pulmonary ILI illness etc. had pulmonary pneumonia (bacterial pneumonia) that needed antibiotics.

It was outrageous and very catastrophic. These ex cathedra overlord policies killed!

Do not buy what I say, I am simply sharing this information. Make your own decisions.

This is why I support (with Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr. James Thorpe, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Dr. Kelly Victory etc.) TWC, for on balance this is a good company doing real good, helping people, trying to develop an enhanced medical system. Very good leadership. I do also support with McCullough et al. TWC’s suite of emergency kits (blue (emergency prep), red (first aid), green (travel), black (contagion control). There is some overlap yet uniqueness of each PREP kit.

i)the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID),

ii)first aid kit,

iii)travel emergency kit,

iv)contagion control kit

I have been on record stating that I do not support oseltamivir (Tamiflu) for any crisis we have had (H1N1) or any we will have. It is FDA approved and available as an approved option for influenza (a decision between you and your doctor) and people can make their decisions, but the available evidence has not convinced me that Tamiflu confers the benefits; if additional research shows otherwise, I would then reconsider it as an option.

McCullough: ‘CDC recommended oseltamivir which exerts its antiviral activity by inhibiting the activity of the viral neuraminidase enzyme found on the surface of avian influenza, thereby preventing budding from the host cell, viral replication, and infectivity. In adult seasonal influenza it is modestly effective, however, it is optimized by starting on the first day of symptoms or used as chemoprophylaxis in close contacts’.

I am also in support of anti-virals (anti-infectives) with anti-inflammatory properties and which can arrest viral replication and spread. Similar to how I support antibiotics that do bring anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties too. Such anti-virals can have a potentially potent role early in such disease sequelae, and from my point of view, in severe and advanced respiratory illness that could arrest viral infection, replication, spread. We even have indication, clinical, anecdotal and some emerging published record that there are anti-cancer properties to some anti-virals.

No doubt we always need further definitive comparative effective research with the proper large-scale, long-duration randomized placebo controlled double-blind trials. These have been lacking. We must however work with and consider well conducted weaker, observational type research studies where there are signals of benefit. We must always adopt the precautionary principle short of the definitive evidence, if there is no harm (established safe therapeutics) and even no proven benefit, we must try. It is as if I were dying of some illness and nothing has worked, yet there are therapeutics on deck I could try. I must have the right to try to save my life or any life. Once there is established safety yet even modest or no shown benefit. We must try and have the freedom to buy, access what we want as free thinking, free people who can make our own decisions.

This is how I think. Yet you must understand that IMO, there is no avian bird flu around or coming and this is fear-porn, corrupt bogus machinations. Like the move to mainstream monkeypox etc. and allow expansion, there is a move to seemingly create fake non-crisis and pandemics out of nothing. As was done with the fraud fake COVID. It never was real as presented to us and what was done in response. The deadly response is responsible for killing most people who died. The effects of the OWS lockdowns, the denial of hospital beds from March 2020, the deadly Malone et al. mRNA-LNP gene technology vaccine platform and mainly the deadly COVID lockdown lunatic policies and medical management (isolation, denial of antibiotics, sedatives (propofol, midazolam, ketamines, lorazepam, fentanyl etc., Remdesivir, ventilator etc.).

FDA, CDC, NIAID, HHS, NIH…take it to the studs. Raze these places once all staff have gone home…Fire most. Close 90% of all US departments and agencies. There are about 400, so IMO close 350 today.

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

