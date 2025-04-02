'It's horrific,' he said.

'You got to get scared that people who are not criminals are getting, like, lassoed up and deported and sent to, like, El Salvador prisons.

'This is kind of crazy that that could be possible. That's horrific. And that's, again, that's bad for the cause.

'The cause is: Let's get the gang members out. Everybody agrees. But let's not, innocent gay hairdressers, get lumped up with the gangs.'

‘Joe Rogan has sensationally split with Trump on his key mass migration policy, slamming the possibility that innocent people could be languishing in a 'hell on earth' prison due to an administration error.

The Trump administration's decision to invoke the wartime Alien Enemies Act in order to send hundreds of suspected gang members to a notorious El Salvadorian prison has sparked lawsuits and protests.

But Rogan's condemnation of the decision amid reports innocent civilians were wrongly mixed up with criminals could be the biggest blow to the administration yet.’

Joe Rogan splits with Trump on mass deportations to 'Hell on Earth' prison after making 'horrific' discovery | Daily Mail Online