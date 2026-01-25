Fist, we today 2025-2026 have our health agencies HHS, CDC, FDA, NIH etc. headed by people who are roped and tied down by a dominating queen dominatrix, roped and tied…she owns them! this is part of our problem!

now to the thesis at hand!

we NEVER had a pandemic, never, no COVID PANDEMIC, not all age groups were impacted, and it is easy to show this was never a pandemic, we never had one I argue historically, this is a ‘modern made up-pharma big business government term’ to make money and to cause submission and control of populations, mainly USA, the world followed…moreover, you can only tame an epidemic or so called ‘pandemic’ if you cut the chain of transmission and you only do this via HERD immunity, ONLY, achieved via a vaccine (prophylaxis) or exposure infection with recovery and natural acquired adaptive immunity (I am no expert but can wax on the topic enough) or a combination of both…

this Malone Bourla Moderna mRNA vaccine could not work mechanically as the vaccine etc. and contents and vaccinal antibodies could not get from the deltoid where administered an into the systemic circulation to the respiratory (or digestive) mucosal lining where the respiratory virus resided…could not! but bitches knew this, bitches like Bourla and Malone and Bancel and Sahin et al. and Fauci and Birx and Hahn and Perna and Moncef and Sahin et al. but lied to us! Malone et al. lied, repeatedly, and was silent when we needed his counsel most, so this mRNA vaccine could not get us to HERD immunity and it also was plagued with rapid waning immunity aka negative effectiveness so it failed! day one. it did not sterilize the virus, meaning it did not stop infection, replication, or transmission…was fastly rapidly non-neutralizing (sub-optimal binding capacity)…and that is if you believe this was indeed a respiratory type virus issue. no doubt, it was something indeed that caused those problematic symptoms, breathing and blood clotting, micro thrombi that caused severe symptoms of some of our vulnerable.

The reality is that all we needed was to protect our vulnerable (double triple down protections) if this was true, problematic as they said, and allow the complete rest of society to live largely normal lives, with reasonable commonsense precautions. that is and was all. we. had. to. do.

so as to develop natural immunity (allow our God given innate immune systems as first line of defense especially in our children) and acquired adaptive and compliment immune systems to go to work) to then protect the vulnerable and we go forward. no lockdowns, no mRNA vaccine. NOTHING. we needed NOTHING! and in fact NOTHING worked! nothing of OWS worked!

let us talk, please comment, use my stack to talk and expand thoughts and debate, to help improve lives and health of Americans and world, help inform…freely here….no conditions just no hate! no threats!

yes, they, ‘unseen hand’, did fuck us a bit, damaged us, but what was released intentionally or not, whatever was out there, circulating, was not nefarious, it was near benign in terms of pathogenicity…so we dodged a bullet, thank God…we dodged a bullet…

they created a response using Trump, he was ‘CHOSEN’ IMO now in 2016, he was chosen…to bring this fraud COVID and mRNA….now…he was the one…he would buy into it…he did…they studied him well…I think no other person as POTUS would have gone along with this…they knew Trump’s first instinct was to save lives and take strong steps…Biden rolled it out but COVID did not happen under him, OWS did not happen under him, he did not approve the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin BioNTech et al. Pfizer deadly mRNA vaccine…it was POTUS Trump…for a reason. they chose him. I think it was on the burner waiting for a ‘Trump’ and if he did not come in 2016 as he did, I do not think COVID was going to be rolled out…THEN…in 2020….

All of this COVID was a lie to bring mRNA vaccine, to transform healthcare, therapeutics so that mRNA vaccine replaces all drugs, all vaccines. All. And many people made big money. Both sides of government.

I think he cared enough for his peoples and USA that they could con him, ONLY him, they studied him, well, for he would want to save people if lives were threatened, as he was told by Fauci and Birx, and Redfield, and Hahn et al. IMO, that he would be the one to fall for the expanse of it, the complete shutdown…the lies of it, all of it…and he did. roped and tied, hook line and sinker. and they used it to topple him…they did, he was not re-elected. stop this stolen votes. those ‘in the know’ know this is a red herring. yes, some tampered with, but the lockdowns hurt him badly. they used a PCR created fake non-pandemic and lockdowns and masks and Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine to remove a sitting POTUS.

they removed a sitting POTUS. that was wrong.

I believe maybe Clinton won in 2016. I do. I am open to that and must study it more. but a chance. By a little. Maybe he pipped her. But they chose Trump. Fundamentally. They knew how dangerous he would be to status quo and NWO and that he would seek to do good by America, but the system but needed him for 2020, for something dark, something evil, that he would not know what they were using him for, but needed him…Clinton I think would have told them fuck off with their COVID…and their vaccine…right there and then, not before, they could not do this, bring COVID in 2017, 2018, 2019…they had it primed, ‘it’, whatever it was, was already out there, circulating, in the environment, they just needed to tell us it is NEW, novel, and bring a PCR ‘process’ to test everything as POSITIVE…

tell us ‘hey we detected this’ when they knew it was there for they put it there…see JJ Couey…see his brilliance…helps connects dots…some, many, not all but insightful…denote all as POSITIVE and the lie of asymptomatic transmission where still after 6 years we can find not ONE case of such asymptomatic spread, not ONE, the lie of EQUAL risk of severe outcomes if exposed yet denying differentials in baseline risk of 85 year old granny and 5 year old Johnny…disregarding that this was clearly amenable to risk stratification, based on age and risk day one! but no, he, Trump would have told them fuck off when he figured it out, and he was, as 2020 unfolded, but it was too late when he did in late 2020…they had already fucked his re-election with the lockdowns.

there is lots we are not privy to. That I know and cannot discuss and it will remain so.

Trump is not a bad man in this fraud COVID or vaccine, just he made bad decisions, and he cannot seem to understand he just has to admit and ask forgiveness, mea culpa and help us prosecute them all…put a pin in that for a moment!

To twist you up some more…

I believe Biden won in 2020. They got what they needed from Trump in 2020. He likely would have stopped the mRNA vaccine, so needed Biden then to continue it. The roll-out. Trump was getting wind.

I believe Trump won in 2024 fairly because the nation wanted him, no matter what they did behind the scenes, I believe the ‘system’ did not want Trump in 2024 and this is why they fight him so hard to destroy him.

Today, I do not understand how Trump can continue to praise OWS for it failed and killed, to praise lockdowns for it failed and killed, and praise the Malone Bourla Pfizer Bancel Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine for it failed and killed. These saved not ONE life. It continues. The praise. How come? It is here I am at a loss for Trump knows 100% the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine did not work and killed and failed and I know that from today from the inside. How come? I support him but dismayed on how misguided he is on this and how he is damaging his legacy. I want him to win. I thought he was Rushmore bound January 2020.

They, the UNSEEN hand needed Trump to bring it, OWS lockdowns and Malone et al. mRNA vaccine, yet once they got him to do it, they did not need him anymore…and discarded him via the election loss…2020. History will prove this out, confirm it.

I think fundamentally Trump is not nefarious, I think wants to do good, did not bring COVID or the mRNA vaccine, he approved it all for he fell for it. He is a failure though for this, he failed, his decisions, and must own it, and is failing by continuing the big lie that it worked. I support him. Not in that. However.

Long live POTUS Trump and may God grant him favor and wisdom to make the right decisions, next!

