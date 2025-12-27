IMO these 6 below are just con-men and women. Sent in their jobs to bullshit the nation…making you think they going to do good by you and remove mRNA vaccine…I wager you, November 2028, all mRNA vaccines and more will be on USA market…and you will be taking them!

Now onto the Duplicitous 6:

The six who have done nothing but BS the nation on mRNA vaccine and all else, doing all they were employed to do to ensure that the Malone, Bourla, Sahin, Bancel, Weissman, Kariko, Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech et al. mRNA ineffective non-neutralizing non-sterilizing negative effectiveness deadly vaccine remains on US market and is expanded, operating out of duplicity and false hope, knowing their job is to do just that…let us see what the duplicitous 6 (the health agencies they lead now being used as political tools by the government e.g. HHS and FDA, same thing done in prior administrations) has in store for us in 2026, the duplicitous games and the MAHA grift and graft, let’s see the new games, let us see how much they will damage POTUS Trump in 2026 and continue to mislead and misguide him:

The very Outlaw Josie Wales

Prasad

Oz

Makary

RFK Jr

Bhattacharya

Thank God we dodged this bullet as SG, but may face another:

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.