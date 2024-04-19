You keep saying 'well if there is a WW III due to Iran attacking Israel & CHINA + Russia backs Iran, then its just USA + Israel'...NO! you forgot India rides with Uncle Sam & India can take China
the wild card is Pakistan going nuclear and again, India has Pakistan under control...next wild card is Saudi-Arabia for in the end, Sunni muslim will join Shia muslim; USA must ALWAYS remember that
India has always been ‘jonesing’ to flex, quiet as it is, but is well capable…do not be fooled by its silence and it is as capable with nuclear might as is China…that is why Pakistan is subdued, and we must thank India for that.
We want no war, I don’t, we do not want harm or death, to anyone, any side…so let’s be clear on that…IMO and arab child is as precious as an Israeli child or any other child…
