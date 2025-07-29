to him…so we were told RFK Jr. fired them…wink win cough cough….so RFK Jr. whom I admire and support and do want his great success, has returned, told us that they tried to screw him behind his back if we went with the story, by approving something maybe he would not have, that is the infant Malone Bancel et al. mRNA SPIKE vaccine shot, then we had the Garden Gnome Malone wanting to insert his short little insignificant con self where it did not belong writing about it (to make you feel he is on the ‘inside’) to then be made the fool he is when we were told the scientists ‘resigned’, and were not fired by RFK Jr…

all that to me is bullshit garbage con shit to misdirect us…here is the real question for RFK Jr. whom I support and respect:

Bobby, now that you returned from vacating and I hope you had a lovely restful time, and now we are confused as to you firing people over the SPIKEVAX or they resigning, we do not know and could not give a rats ass, all we want to know is this…as the HHS head and the FDA (inept clown MAKARY) lead reporting to you, who did this wink wink nod nod…and you would have had to have approved as HHS head, then how come you have not rescinded or reversed the SPIKEVAX vaccine in infants?

You are back some time now. How come infant Malone Bourla Bancel Moderna SPIKEVAX is not rescinded given the communications, the flurry of communications from HHS etc. that tried to distance you from it as if that is even possible given FDA reports to you…and you must have known. so how come you have not removed it? Can you explain Bobby? Thank you for tending to this matter.

I personally do not think you would remove it, have any intentions of removing it, and all that communication after the approval was to con the nation…AGAIN.

Please get to the bottom of this Bobby and help us, we are counting on you, we trust you ONLY, I do and have hope in you, as the best in the mix of inept corrupt morons you have at FDA, NIH, CDC, NIAID, HHS etc. and of course, the clown car ACIP, what a joke…all working against POTUS Trump.

Maybe you already cancelled the SPIKEVAX in infants and I missed it, and I apologize for this stack then. Thank you if you did, from the bottom of my heart. It is easy to miss key reporting as there is just so much bullshit junk spin and reports out of FDA, HHS, CDC, NIH routinely we just cannot keep up.

Just look at the garbage for instance Canada has put out based on FDA madness:

___

