You must never forget that the cornerstone of our legal & law enforcement system in the US is that of ‘restraint’. It turns on restraint. ‘Balance’. We live in a good governance society & at present..
we are a tinderbox of a nation so we had to be careful. Response here makes no sense! Smacks of clear abuse of power! What about Sandy Berger? His abuse. Or Clinton? Hers. Hunter? Even POTUS Biden...
…has serious questions to answer. This is the democrats trying to hurt Trump, their opponent. All they did was clarify and crystalize the deepstate and it’s putridity, it’s abuses of power. I cannot see it any other way. I am always open to learn and be schooled and who knows. But based on all we know, this is pure abuse. IMO.
We get them at the polls and in courts. We always remain calm, law abiding, peaceful, civil, and we punish them at the polls and in the courts and keep talking and educating and agitating and sharing, share all you could that could better America and clean house of the filthy republican and democrat bandits who suck off the teats of the treasury, life-long. That’s all they do! Do not hate law enforcement, do not. They want you to. Do not fall for it! There are many good police, FBI etc. There is. It’s the crooks up top that we ensure are impeached and fired! But many really take serious risks for us. Our military is as an example. Our veterans who bled for us. Law enforcement is NOT the enemy!
Look. There were 30 FBI field agents who raided the most iconic home in the US. Not to mention the home of the 45th President. If you were an FBI field agent and you were told “here is your assignment for the day” what would your answer have been. How about NO.
Nobody gets a pass here. They are rotten and corrupt right down to the lowest level.
And while we are on the subject, the Constitution does not authorize a national police force. In fact, the Constitution clearly and succinctly defines what are considered ‘Federal’ crimes. Piracy. Treason. A couple others. No full blown federal police force is necessary to deal with those crimes. The FBI is an unconstitutional creation by Congress. I would argue the entire Federal Criminal Code is unconstitutional, save for the specific crimes set out in the Constitution.
FBLie had their chances for 6yrs to come clean. It’s to late for them, it needs to be defunded and dismantled. Same goes for the rest of the alphabet agencies, they’ve ruined this country with their poison and their power trips. So no, they don’t get to just walk away with clean hands, those days are dead and gone. For the LOVE OF GOD, they tried again with a set up, a SPY, to frame Trump, while he’s OUT OF OFFICE. So I disagree, they’ve gotten away with their malfeasance, far to long and it stops here and now.