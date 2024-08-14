‘ICE had issued a detainer on the suspect, Cory Alvarez, but the local sheriff’s office ignored it and released the 26-year-old on a low bail number. A detainer is a request by which authorities alert ICE about an individual they believe to be subject to deportation so they can take the individual into federal custody and deport that person.’

‘Haitian migrant accused of raping a 15-year-old at a Massachusetts shelter has been released on bail — despite a request from federal immigration officials to keep him in jail.’

It is so very insane what Harris and Biden and Obama and Mayorkas have done to America:

‘In January 2023, President Biden’s administration announced the program was expanding to include Haitians, Nicaraguans and Cubans and that the program would allow up to 30,000 people per month into the U.S. It allows for migrants to receive work permits and a two-year authorization to live in the U.S. and was announced alongside an expansion of Title 42 expulsions to include those nationalities.’

