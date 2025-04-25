You want to interfere with Trump's crackdown on illegals? well now the FBI has stepped in & arrested a sitting judge saying she interfered with an ICE immigration operation; FBI arrests Milwaukee
judge, alleging she interfered in immigration operation FBI Director Kash Patel said in a since-deleted post on X that the bureau believed the judge "intentionally misdirected federal agents
seeking to arrest an undocumented immigrant.’ ‘Dugan was arrested by the FBI and is now in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, the senior law enforcement official said. The official told NBC News that Dugan was arrested at about 8:30 a.m. local time in the parking lot of the Milwaukee County Courthouse, before she entered the building. She was then transferred to the custody of the U.S. Marshals.’ ‘Court documents related to the arrest were not yet available on Friday.
The news broke in a since-deleted post on X from FBI Director Kash Patel, in which he wrote that the bureau believed that Dugan "intentionally misdirected federal agents" when the "subject to be arrested" had appeared in Dugan's court on a separate case.
Patel said that agents "chased down the perp on foot," but said that Hagan's "obstruction created increased danger to the public.’
‘WASHINGTON — The FBI arrested a county judge in Milwaukee on Friday, alleging that she obstructed the detention of an undocumented immigrant who was wanted by federal authorities, a senior law enforcement official told NBC News.
The arrest of Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan marks a significant escalation of the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration, in line with its rhetoric about going after local and state authorities on immigration-related matters.’
my view is a judge cannot willfully impede an enforcement action...ruling at the bench is one thing and then there are actions from it e.g. appeals but to partake in impeding etc. or subversion must never happen. people need understand in a good governance society we go to ballot or the courts and we cant have the blackrobes subverting the govn...
IT'S ABOUT FUCKING TIME !---NOW WE NEED A DOZEN MORE ARRESTS FOR STARTERS