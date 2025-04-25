Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
43m

my view is a judge cannot willfully impede an enforcement action...ruling at the bench is one thing and then there are actions from it e.g. appeals but to partake in impeding etc. or subversion must never happen. people need understand in a good governance society we go to ballot or the courts and we cant have the blackrobes subverting the govn...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Milton Farrow's avatar
Milton Farrow
1h

IT'S ABOUT FUCKING TIME !---NOW WE NEED A DOZEN MORE ARRESTS FOR STARTERS

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture