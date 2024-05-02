You will remember me, what I said again here; Obama & Biden have allowed evil terrible unvetted people into USA the last 3 years, 11 million & 400 hardened terrorists stopped; many got away INSIDE
America; it is not 'if' but 'when', it is booked, for sure USA due to Obama and Biden, will face its own BATACLAN, and several; Obama & Biden know & knew what was done has placed US at RISK; why then?
why? why would a sitting POTUS invade his own nation? with rapists, murderers, jihadists, Chinese nationals, people from North Africa, Middle East, no English, no education, military aged, hate America…not screened…why? what is the objective?
