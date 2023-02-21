Young people are dying because of the COVID mRNA technology gene injection, both male & female, 'the vaccine causes heart damage, cardiac arrest, blood clots'; this is a public health EMERGENCY
Dr. Peter McCullough updates Dan Ball on the risk today, not from the virus, but form the COVID mRNA technology gene injection; Cedar Sinai doctor is insane, misinformed with her understanding of risk
‘No signs that young people who had mild COVID at home have any increased risk of heart disease, now we roll in the vaccine, and we see this surge in heart damage’.
Before #CovidVaccine older adults with #COVID19 hospitalized similar to FLU have about a six week post hospitalization risk for CV events. That is much different than what we are seeing in young #CovidVaccine cardiac victims. #courageousdiscourse @DanNewsManBall @OANN
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I have a family member (multiple injected) who has been dealing with "Long CV" for the past couple of years and goes to the same hospital, Cedar Sinai, for their Long CV program ( :o ) and is/has been utterly impervious to any perspective that deviates from the insane orthodoxy Dr. McCullough was addressing in the segment with Dan Ball here. I had to give up trying as it only led to anger, deep resentment, and ultimately excommunication of my entire family for daring to question the protocols that have been slowly destroying my sibling's health and overall mental/emotional stability. Could never have imagined it possible but this dystopian nightmare has destroyed so many lives, families, and relationships and there is no evident path of escape for those already too far gone. Sadly... for the vulnerable the psy-op has been unbelievably effective.
Dr, it might not be fashionable, but I would suggest there is nothing left of our culture and way of life, and it is time to accelerate the destruction of the shams we call the USA, Canada, UK, OZ, NZ and a number of other once great, European nations. There is no legal/voting, method of integrity left to save it. And to be honest, farmers have it right, they burn the fields to replenish them.