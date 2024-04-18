they shut the nation down and world on something that they knew was out there for they were working on it, all the players, and I argue the alphabet law enforcement agencies, all of them knew…COVID…

whatever it is that they let lose accidental or deliberate, they detected something that was already there, and they knew it, this was all a laugh for them…

there was never a pandemic…there is no excess mortality until after the vaccine is rolled out and per booster…deaths came due to how we treated people in hospitals…the criminals…suffered our parents…our elderly….COVID was never a pandemic. it was the denial of antibiotics that killed many with the powerful deadly sedatives. the ventilator. the Remdesivir. they knew everyone would test positive with a process that once above 24 cycles, is detecting non-infectious, non-lethal, non-consequential entities…we as idiots gobbled it up for even rubbing alcohol will test positive for COVID…using the fraud PCR…it was such a deceit on us all, with the lie of asymptomatic transmission where to today, we can find not ONE, NOT one case of asymptomatic transmission across 4 years of this shit.

we can find not one case, not one, across 4 years, in USA, where one healthy child, got exposed to this, got severely ill, and died from it, not one.

yes, all the words like ‘depopulation, culling, slow kill, bioweapon, DoD’, all of it…but the key message in this post is that they used a PCR process to spook Trump and lie to him to bite to lockdown (2 weeks to bend the curve) knowing that he was the only fool in that they were never going to re-open after he locked down…Fauci and Birx knew this…they used a PCR process that was false-positive knowing they were detecting something that was benign and non-toxic to the vast majority, that all we needed to do was NOTHING…nothing…no lockdowns, no vaccine, nothing…just protect the vulnerable as always and live normal…and they knew it was their actions that was causing the harms…for this thing they created in some lab (s) in various locations, would have continued unnoticed, beneath level of consciousness…awareness, no case definition…for it was non-lethal…and always operating…

the extent of the con and lies of COVID, the non-pandemic, to the world is breath-taking…and yes, in their actions, their protocols to make money and accrue power etc., they killed people…they could not stop…they killed people…our doctors did this, killed people…killed our parents etc. many got drunk on lockdown lunacy power and the vaccine and money and grants and fame and media and free juice donor money…its an OPERATION that they CANNOT stop…the free juice is too nice.