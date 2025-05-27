It was all a 100% LIE, FRAUD: COVID, the fraud of it, was no more a threat than seasonal flu!!! In all of this, the Pfizer Moderna BioNTech mRNA gene injection wreaked havoc and caused so much harm on Americans and the world! Lockdowns and mRNA vaccine under Operation Warp Speed (OWS)…

they shut the nation down and world on something that they knew was out there, was benign, they created and released it accidental or deliberate, for they were working on it, all the players, and US government we will learn was leading this…and I argue the alphabet law enforcement agencies, all of them knew…COVID…whatever it is that they let lose accidental or deliberate, they detected something that was already there, and they knew it, this was all a laugh for them…they knew CDC, NIH, FDA, HHS etc. and its officials and our inept corrupt sold out medical doctors knew they were forcing masks, lockdowns and all aspects of the insane specious unscientific non-needed response with NO basis. This was about money, power, control, bioweapon. Akin to the present PCR created H5N1 avian bird flu scam, also a hoax to drive lockdowns and mRNA vaccine.

mRNA vaccine is going to transition out all vaccines. This is their master plan. HHS, FDA, NIH et al. You think they are going to stop mRNA? No, we the people need to step up and only then will Trump turn…we the people have to fix this and force reversal of PREP Act.

there was never a pandemic…there is no excess mortality until after the vaccine is rolled out and per booster…deaths came due to how we treated people in hospitals…the criminals…suffered our parents…our elderly….COVID was never a pandemic. it was the denial of antibiotics that killed many with the powerful deadly sedatives propofol, midazolam etc… the ventilator. the deadly Remdesivir. they knew everyone would test positive with a PCR process that once above 24 cycles, is/was detecting non-infectious, non-lethal, non-consequential entities…we as idiots gobbled it up for even rubbing alcohol will test positive for COVID…using the fraud PCR…it was such a deceit on us all, with the lie of asymptomatic transmission where to today, we can find not ONE, NOT one case of asymptomatic transmission across 5 years of this fraud.

we can find not one case, not one, across 5 years, in USA, where one healthy child, got exposed to this, got severely ill, and died from it, not one.

yes, all the words like ‘depopulation, culling, slow kill, bioweapon, DoD’, all of it…but the key message in this post is that they used a PCR process to spook Trump and lie to him to bite to lockdown (2 weeks to bend the curve) knowing that he was the only fool in that they were never going to re-open after he locked down…Fauci and Birx knew this…they used a PCR process that was false-positive knowing they were detecting something that was benign and non-toxic to the vast majority, that all we needed to do was NOTHING…nothing…no lockdowns, no vaccine, nothing…just protect the vulnerable as always and live normal lives, let the children play in the open air and tax and develop and strengthen their robust immune system (innate etc.)…and they knew it was their actions that was causing the harms, their specious lockdown fraud, their OWS deadly lockdowns…for this thing they created in some lab (s) in various locations, who really knows, but it would have continued unnoticed, beneath level of consciousness…awareness, no case definition…for it was non-lethal…and always operating…

the extent of the con and lies of COVID, the non-pandemic, to the world is breath-taking…and yes, the conned Trump, they scammed him and he fell for it back then, OWS, lockdowns, the mRNA vaccine…all of it…in their actions, their COVID death protocols to make money and accrue power etc., they killed people…they could not stop…they killed people…our doctors did this, killed people…killed our parents etc. many got drunk on lockdown lunacy power and the vaccine and money and grants and fame and media and free juice donor money…it’s an OPERATION that they CANNOT stop…the free juice is too nice.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)