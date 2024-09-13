Industry peers and law enforcement in West Texas (WTX) are aware of a recent increase in organized criminal activity inclusive of violent crimes, gang activity and oil field thefts in and around WTX operational areas. Specifically, regional law enforcement and the FBI advised that gang members emanating from Cuba and Venezuela are organizing and working in concert to commit thefts within the Permian Basin. These individuals and groups are armed, violent in nature and will not hesitate to use force.

Crimes associated with these groups include the theft of oil, diesel fuel, copper wire, and catalyst elements. Recent incidents have also included two assaults by water haulers who were attempting to steal oil from WTX oilfield sites. After the thieves were observed by witnesses who drove up to investigate, the thieves attempted to use their vehicles to run the witnesses off the road. In another incident, a thief, acting as a spotter and following a water hauler who had stolen oil, also attempted to run a witness off the road. There have been numerous reports of second vehicles acting as spotters for water haulers committing oil thefts.’

‘It's only going to get worse from here, as the Biden-Harris administration's disastrous open border policies have now come to a 'neighborhood near you' (for some of you). In the past week, we saw armed Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua members terrorize the northern Denver suburb of Aurora and other sanctuary cities run by far-left Democrats. New concerns out Thursday afternoon indicate critical infrastructure is now under threat from migrant cartel members.

According to Libs of TikTok, a Texas-based oil/gas company issued a memo to employees informing them that police and the FBI have warned armed Cuba and Venezuela migrant gangs are committing thefts in the Permian Basin (America's highest producing oil field).

An industry peer provided the below snapshot of a video surveillance of an armed thief checking out an area before stealing diesel from the location.’

Jon Rappoport substack:

‘July shooting in the Nome Street Apartments, Aurora, Colorado.

Venezuelan Tren de Aragua members, Nixon Azuaje-Perez and Dixon Azuaje-Perez, were arrested for tampering with evidence in the shooting.

Each man posted $1000 and was released.

Tampering with evidence could be considered a rather minor crime. Or not. But once you factor in membership in a notorious gang—and prosecutors and judges DO factor that in—

The tampering crime becomes very serious.

Could be talking about 10 years in prison.

But in Colorado, a Sanctuary State, these two gang members walked. After posting a small bond.

Immigration and Customs (ICE) wanted to hold the two gangsters on a detainer, but that doesn’t fly in Colorado. Local law enforcement is under orders not to cooperate with ICE. A Sanctuary rule.

THIS is what Sanctuary status can achieve in making the country more dangerous.

THIS is the insanity of Sanctuary status.

These two Venezuelans could go anywhere now. Right next door to Aurora is Denver, an explicitly Sanctuary City.

They could disappear into Denver and wreak havoc there.

But pervert Sanctuary do-gooders don’t care about that. They want to protect the guilty. They want to wear that badge proudly. THIS is their idea of morality. And religion.’

