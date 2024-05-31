AFTER, and Trump has showed you how it is done…in good governance even when what was done is wrong…yes, he is a martyr of sorts today but he will get his last laugh!

many Democrats will sit in orange and Obama, I will whisper your name…

let us now see if the Republican Speaker has stones or a vi jay jay…let us see…let us see which Republican DAs will bring charges…

‘Republican attorneys general and district attorneys should bring criminal charges against Democratic officeholders wherever possible. No Democratic officeholder should be allowed to retire, in any jurisdiction with Republican law enforcement, without facing criminal charges. There can’t be a single Democratic official in America against whom a criminal case can’t be brought that is better than this case against Trump. It should be open season on Democrats in the criminal courts.’

All will be reversed.

So please have the faith.

The Bidens, all of them, must be now examined for crimes.

(100) Trump will appeal and he will win and he will punish and jail all of these people, not wishful thinking and democrats will cry in time...Trump has shown you how the law must be followed, I hope DEMS (substack.com)

Guilty | Power Line (powerlineblog.com)