100% the Trump verdict will be overturned on appeal! 45 showed us that we MUST, regardless of who we are, follow rules in GOOD GOVERNANCE societies, he showed us what the DEMS will cry about shortly
for many of them will be jailed for prosecutorial misconduct; we must jail all, judges included, we must find the way & be brave, stand with 45 & help him punish them hard! we OBEY first, we grieve
AFTER, and Trump has showed you how it is done…in good governance even when what was done is wrong…yes, he is a martyr of sorts today but he will get his last laugh!
many Democrats will sit in orange and Obama, I will whisper your name…
let us now see if the Republican Speaker has stones or a vi jay jay…let us see…let us see which Republican DAs will bring charges…
‘Republican attorneys general and district attorneys should bring criminal charges against Democratic officeholders wherever possible. No Democratic officeholder should be allowed to retire, in any jurisdiction with Republican law enforcement, without facing criminal charges. There can’t be a single Democratic official in America against whom a criminal case can’t be brought that is better than this case against Trump. It should be open season on Democrats in the criminal courts.’
All will be reversed.
So please have the faith.
The Bidens, all of them, must be now examined for crimes.
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I just helped break the internet by going to donaldjtrump.com and donating. I also signed up to volunteer for the campaign and to be a poll challenger. No more standing on the sidelines. DJT 2024!
His donation page went down today because so many people went there to donate.