Dr. Paul Alexander

DR. PAUL ALEXANDER

mRNA technology vaccines, Gain-of Function research, wet market, lab-leak, lockdowns, the medical management/COVID medical policies etc. (GoF if valid in this context)? there is lots we are still to understand yet something toxic was released and badly affected especially high-risk vulnerable persons, causing some type of ILI, pulmonary respiratory symptoms and death in some; we get them (those listed) under oath & if courts, judges say they did well, we praise them, celebrate them, and if judges say they caused harms and deaths, we strip whomever of money, all their money, even my friends, take from their families too, all, and imprison them, and if juries and judges say the death penalty is in order, we impose it. Firing squad. Hanging. As per law. We let courts, judges, juries decide.

...all on this list (including media people who helped drive the fraud and used their podium to deceive the public) should be questioned under oath to help us understand the fraud of COVID, lockdowns, & mRNA technology and vaccine insanity

113 Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse:

Dr. Francis Collins (head of NIH)

Dr. Robert Malone (mRNA technology inventor)

Dr. Janet Woodcock (FDA Commissioner)

Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan

Matt Hancock (Midazolam Matt)

Gustave F. Perna (ran OWS)

Nathan Wolfe (Metabiota)

Tim Walz (governor)

George Soros

Hunter Biden (Metabiota)

Melinda Gates

Cliff Lane, deputy director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

Governor of New York Kathy Hochul

Bret Weinstein

Gavin Newsom

Former VP Mike Pence

Barak Hussein Obama (Former POTUS, GoF)

Dr. Rick Bright (director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority)

Officials at FDA, CDC, NIH, HHS, NIAID

Uğur Şahin (CEO BioNTech)

Dr. Peter Marks

Dr. Katalin Karikó

Rishi Sunak (Prime Minister UK)

Justin Trudeau (Prime Minister Canada)

Jeremy Farrar

Jared Kushner

Members of the CDC's ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices)

D Hinshaw (Canada)

Dr. Peter Jüni

Mark McGowan, Australian state premier

Dr. Peter Hotez

Matt Pottinger

The administrators and health care providers of hospital systems and facilities providing care to patients in Texas, including but not limited to Baylor, Scott, and White Hospital Systems.

Randi Weingarten

Dr. Leana Wen

Andy Slavitt

Sanjay Gupta (CNN)

Klaus Schwab

The Wellcome Trust

Professor John Skerritt, Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) boss, Australia

The Rockefeller Foundation

Bill Gates

Rachel Maddow

Cristia Freeland deputy PM /finance minister Canada

SAGE (UK)

Tom Wolf

Albert Bourla (CEO Pfizer)

College of Physicians & Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO)

Amanda Pritchard (NHS)

Neil Ferguson (British epidemiologist)

PM Scott Morrison

Bojo Johnson (Boris) Prime Minister

Stéphane Bancel (CEO Moderna)

David Fisman, Public Health Professor Ontario

Christine Grady (ethics NIH)

Dr. Mandy Cohen (CDC Director 2024)

Dr. Paul Offit

Dr. Rachel Levine (assistant secretary for health)

Andrea Horwath

Xavier Becerra (HHS’s new head)

Dr. Drew Weissman

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Howard Njoo (PHAC Canada)

Dr. Scott Gottlieb

Daniel Andrews, former Victorian state premier

All hospital CEOs who approved COVID death protocol

Premier Doug Ford (Ontario)

Michael Osterholm

Dr. Deborah Birx

College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA)

Dr. Bonnie Henry

Alex Azar (Secretary HHS)

Dr. Theresa Tam

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (WHO)

Dr. Rochelle Walensky (CDC Director)

Ralph Baric

Dr. Stephen Hahn (FDA Commissioner)

Mark Zuckerburg

Robert Kadlec

Jack Dorsey

Moncef Slaoui (ran OWS)

Peter Daszak

Eric Topol

Gadde, Baker, Roth, Agrawal (TWITTER)

Supriya Sharma, Health Canada/PHAC

Isaac Bogoch, Infectious Disease Physician

Jacinda Ardern

All involved in managing health care in all provinces and territories of Canada. This will be all provincial and territorial Premiers plus all Chief Doctors plus all Ministers of Health and Welfare both federally, territorially and provincially.

Dr. Eric Fiegl-ding

Dr. Asish Jha

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove

Jason Kenney (Premier Alberta)

Daniel Andrews, Premier of Victoria, Australia

CNN e.g. Sanjay Gupta etc.

FOX News e.g. Marc Siegel

MSM (main stream media overall in USA, Canada, UK, Australia etc.)

The New York Times Editorial Board

Andrew Cuomo aka 'Mr. ‘come touch my Nipples' (former New York Governor)

Dr. Andrew Hill

Dr. Vivek Murthy

Tom Frieden

Ursula von der Leyen

Neil Cavuto (FOX)

Nicola Sturgeon (FOX)

Chris Cuomo (CNN)

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)

Danielle Smith's 2 million dollar Covid 19 review committee from 2022

Dr. Nicole Saphier (FOX)

Joy Reid

Australian Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt

François Legault (Quebec)

Don Lemon (CNN)

Trump’s OWS Task Force team (save Giroir)

Members of Crossfire Hurricane Spying (if we can tie their actions to COVID MALFEASANCE, I think we can…Jim Comey, Andy McCabe, Bill Presage, Peter Struck, Joseph Pientk, III, Brian Auten, Lisa Paige, Mike Pence, Paul Ryan, Reins Previs, Robert Voss…I have always felt the ‘insurance’ Page et al. was COVID)

Michael Gunner, Australian politician

