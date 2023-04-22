Dr. Makis give us an updated count that is staggering, angering, outrageous and I compliment him for this scholarship. I ask you to support him!

“These days, there are far stronger morals, ethics and honorable behavior in the Mexican drug cartels, than in Canada’s entire healthcare leadership.

We’ve just reached 150 Canadian doctor sudden deaths, since COVID-19 vaccines rolled out on Dec.14, 2020.

Canadian Medical Association, which continues to push the toxic Pfizer and Moderna mRNA jabs on its own doctor members, has chosen to mark this milestone with a full page Pfizer ad on the back cover of its April 2023 issue of the Canadian Medical Association Journal, presumably in exchange for a few pieces of silver.

Former Canadian Medical Association President (2018-2019) Dr.Gigi Osler spent the entire pandemic promoting Moderna mRNA vaccines and was rewarded by Justin Trudeau with an appointment to the Canadian Senate on Sep.26, 2022:

Shockingly, that is Senator Dr.Gigi Osler illegally promoting the Moderna mRNA vaccine using her daughter, while she mocks the COVID-19 vaccine injured in a May 2021 TikTok video captioned “We believe in Moderna - testing magnets on my newly (Moderna) vaccinated daughter”. She “did not get magnetized”.

Perhaps not so funny to those who were injured or died from the Moderna mRNA jab.

CMA Leaders who pushed Pfizer & Moderna mRNA vaccines were extremely well compensated:

Current CMA President Dr.Alika Lafontaine, who ignored the sudden deaths of 150 Canadian doctors (who are CMA members), has big hopes and dreams of becoming Prime Minister of Canada one day.

On Sep.26, 2022 he wrote in regards to Dr.Gigi Osler’s promotion: “Hoping to see a CMA President as Prime Minister one day too”. He is the current CMA President. Does he hope to replace Justin Trudeau?

But before he becomes Prime Minister of Canada, CMA President Dr.Alika Lafontaine made sure to cross out my photos of the faces of his dead Canadian doctor colleagues with a big red “X”. Not a very classy act for a future PM.

Canadian Senator Dr.Gigi Osler was a bit more subtle - she reposted a hit piece that was done on me by Global News in January 2023, which mocked the sudden deaths of Canadian doctors by claiming that a 25 year old Global News reporter, Ashleigh Stewart, “solved” most of these doctor deaths without a single autopsy report.

Dr.Gigi Osler has no idea that the number of Canadian doctor sudden deaths is now 150, but then again, she doesn’t give a damn. She has already been well compensated for her “services”.

It amazes me that these Canadian doctor “leaders” sold their souls, their medical ethics and their Hippocratic Oath to “do no harm”, for so little. Was it worth it?

They certainly believe it was.”

150 Canadian doctors who died suddenly or unexpectedly since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Dec.2020: