15,000 every single day Obama and Biden let into the US illegally, every day! Among these people are hardened terrorists, murderers, MS-13, jihadists, gang rapists, islamists, military aged males...
every day among them are feral evil animals and no one is stopping it. what do you think America will look like? do you think you or your daughter will be safe anymore? Biden + Obama INVADING America
11 million now under Biden and Obama in 3 years came in illegally, 2 million ‘got-aways’, of them 400 were hardened terror cell jihadists trying to get in to kill Americans…now 90 are inside and we do not now names or addresses…where? it is not ‘if’ for it is booked, we will be attacked badly by these vermin…remember Biden and Obama then…
one man can stop it, who is willing, and that is Trump, like him or hate him, you must now think how to protect the vaginas of your girl children, your own vagina, for Biden and Obama decided with Mayorkas, that it belongs to the islamist jihadist illegal gang rapist…ensure you lady and your daughters understand the power of the 2nd amendment, licensed, learn to shoot to kill once life is threatened by these 6th century medieval beasts.
What I personally find Soo hypocritical is in every country that is now bombarded with ILLEGAL persons, just a year ago had to basically "lock themselves down" or produce Vaccine Passports etc. to venture outside into their own back yard. Meanwhile every nontaxpaying invader from far and wide received free access to everything including a big monthly cheque. WHY??? And now you want my vote for more????
This is outright treason by the Biden Admin, and they actually think they can get away with it right in front of our faces. They know that Trump will be President again, they know that if the election were held today Biden would be trounced. What will these desperate criminals do to stop the election?
America should not have to wait until Jan 2025 to stop this invasion and bring these traitors to justice.
I just read this Substack from Brian Cates:
