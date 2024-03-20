11 million now under Biden and Obama in 3 years came in illegally, 2 million ‘got-aways’, of them 400 were hardened terror cell jihadists trying to get in to kill Americans…now 90 are inside and we do not now names or addresses…where? it is not ‘if’ for it is booked, we will be attacked badly by these vermin…remember Biden and Obama then…

one man can stop it, who is willing, and that is Trump, like him or hate him, you must now think how to protect the vaginas of your girl children, your own vagina, for Biden and Obama decided with Mayorkas, that it belongs to the islamist jihadist illegal gang rapist…ensure you lady and your daughters understand the power of the 2nd amendment, licensed, learn to shoot to kill once life is threatened by these 6th century medieval beasts.