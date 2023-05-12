If the heart’s myocardium is damaged and scarred due to the shot, it is critical to not allow your teens or kids back into physical activity until myocarditis, pericarditis is ruled out. Cardiac arrest will result and this risk is real.

Two High School students who had cardiac arrest sitting at their desk (left - Justus Danielli Mar.2023 ( click here ), right - Maddox McCubbin Feb.2023 ( click here ))

Santiago, Chile - 15 year old boy Santiago Avila Rubio had a heart attack on April 14, 2022 post 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Sinovac, hospitalized for 13 months ( click here )

Started with fatigue, difficulty breathing, at school one day he had pain in right leg, then was hospitalized on April 14, 2022 for a heart attack

“Santiago required biventricular assistance to which he was connected for 70 days. His parents witnessed Santiago die and come back to life 7 times, he had a heart transplant, and was on ECMO. He had his chest open, during these moments the doctors predicted him only six days to live, because if he did not react they would disconnect him from the machine. Thank God the child woke up and survived.”

“Among other things, he also suffered from hypertension, acute renal failure, liver failure, multiple effusions, blood clotting, dialysis, and much more.”

Atlanta, GA - 16 year old Kenna Rose Farley was diagnosed with POTS and EDS after 3x COVID-19 vaccines (Jan.2022) ( click here )

In May/June 2021, Kenna received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. Prior to this she was a completely healthy teenager. Within 2 months, she began having unusual cardiovascular symptoms. In January 2022, she got the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine and within a few months her POTS symptoms started manifesting.

Clayton, Australia - 14 year old boy developed chest pains after 2nd Pfizer and suffered severe myocarditis with very high Troponins (Dec.2021) ( click here )

Australia - 19 year old equestrian Cienna Knowles got blood clots after 2nd Pfizer jab on Oct.21, 2021 ( click here )

Miramichi, NB - 17 year old Jasmine Comeau had 2nd Pfizer jab on Sep.22, 2021, immediately had injury, unable to walk, now wheelchair-bound ( click here )

Vancouver, Canada - 17 year old girl almost died after 2nd Pfizer mRNA jab.

Australia - 16 year old Faith Ranson received 2nd dose of Pfizer in Aug,7 2021, 3 days later she developed severe neurological injuries, tics, is wheelchair bound ( click here )

Wales, UK - 17 year old girl Maisy Evans had her 1st Pfizer mRNA jab on Aug.11, 2021, three days later developed blood clots in her lungs ( click here )

Sarah Green, 16 year old girl had 2nd dose of Pfizer mRNA on May 4, 2021, and on May 23, 2021 developed neurological symptoms ( click here )

Springdale, AR - 18 year old Isaiah Harris had a heart attack and myocarditis 48 hours after his 2nd dose on April 30, 2021 ( click here )

Draper, UT - 17 year old Everest Romney was diagnosed with blood clots in his brain 9 days after he got Pfizer vaccine on April 21, 2021 ( click here )

Henderson, NV - 18 year old Emma Burkey had 1st J&J COVID-19 one-dose vaccine on March 20, 2021. She got seizures & clotting in brain ( click here )

Cincinnati, OH - 17 year old Gregory Hatton got pericarditis after COVID-19 vaccine, May 2021 ( click here )

Japan - 15 year old boy developed nephrotic syndrome post Pfizer ( click here )