Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marilyn Johnson's avatar
Marilyn Johnson
May 13, 2023

Good to know! Glad to see at least this many states taking some action... However, I feel like it should be 50 states + all territories. Imho of course. 🤔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kathy Lux's avatar
Kathy Lux
May 13, 2023

You will be happy to know Texas House passed SB 14 last night! This bans gender bender treatment, chemical and surgical, to minors. This is a huge victory. It has one more reading in the House, a formality, and then Gov. Abbott will sign it. We even had 6 democrats that joined in the fight for our Texas Kids.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture