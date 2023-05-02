Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

Marilyn
May 2, 2023

I’m concerned about seeking healthcare due to concern for my health. Can’t imagine what it’s like being concerned due to concern for your employment or hobby. Thank the good Lord I’m retired. 🙏🏼

Barry Varkel
May 2, 2023

This is a totally insane situation. Imagine the trade-off: (a) keep quiet about your health concerns and put all your passengers at risk of an horrendous and hellish death; or (b) go for a medical check-up and then immediately lose your job and also never ever pilot a plane again and go bankrupt.

I know I could never put any third party at any involuntary or non-consensual risk, but other individuals may not feel the same way, or be in denial and figure "no ways, it will never happen to me".

