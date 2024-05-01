and we see the IFR for these 3 warships at 0.02%, and even if we added the approximately 3700 passengers and crew on Diamond Princess to the denominator of approximately 4,500 for the 3 warships, and add the approx. 7 deaths on Diamond (reported) to the 1 for the 3 warships to the numerator, we have 8/8,200 for a rate of 0.09% or ~approx. 0.1% which is equal to flu of 0.1%.

Therefore, out of the gate, at the beginning, we knew the mortality was 1/4 that of flu or slightly less than flu at about 0.09%…and we knew by CDC’s own data, that the risk of survival was 99.998% for those 70 to 75 years old to 0 years old…of course we would mean people who are healthy with no grave underlying conditions.

So, tell me again, why did we lock down? why did we need the Malone Bourla Bancel deadly, safety untested mRNA technology mRNA gene-based injection?