3 police officers patrol major district in Baltimore? Is this scene below what Baltimore is today? Biden Obama did this too? Defund? Police force has collapsed & massive police shortages
Baltimore police are now UNABLE to respond to calls, including for child assault. The department is now postponing police training...how come?
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
3 police officers patrol major district in Baltimore? Is this scene below what Baltimore is today? Biden Obama did this too? Defund? Police force has collapsed & massive police shortages
Well, if the lack of law enforcement in evidence during the BLM vandalism and looting is any example, real estate prices will drop in the affected areas and certain deep-pocketed entities and individuals will scoop up properties at fire-sale prices, then participate in taxpayer subsidized redevelopment projects in a few years and enjoy the price gains. See the research of Catherine Austin-Fitts, formerly of HUD, who has identified this activity.
People keep electing democrats. This is what they get.