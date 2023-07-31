Tanikawa T, Kiba Y, Yu J, Hsu K, Chen S, Ishii A, Yokogawa T, Suzuki R, Inoue Y, Kitamura M. Degradative Effect of Nattokinase on Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2. Molecules. 2022 Aug 24;27(17):5405. doi: 10.3390/molecules27175405. PMID: 36080170; PMCID: PMC9458005.

‘Immunofluorescence analysis showed that S protein on the cell surface was degraded when nattokinase was added to the culture medium.’

Oba M, Rongduo W, Saito A, Okabayashi T, Yokota T, Yasuoka J, Sato Y, Nishifuji K, Wake H, Nibu Y, Mizutani T. Natto extract, a Japanese fermented soybean food, directly inhibits viral infections including SARS-CoV-2 in vitro. Biochem Biophys Res Commun. 2021 Sep 17;570:21-25. doi: 10.1016/j.bbrc.2021.07.034. Epub 2021 Jul 13. PMID: 34271432; PMCID: PMC8276596.

‘Natto extract, which is a traditional Japanese fermented soybean food, fully inhibited infection of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and bovine herpesvirus 1 (BHV-1) to the cells.

• The UK variant of spike protein (receptor binding domain; RBD) of SARS-CoV-2 and Glycoprotein D of BHV-1 were proteolytically degraded by the natto extract.’

Kurosawa Y, Nirengi S, Homma T, Esaki K, Ohta M, Clark JF, Hamaoka T. A single-dose of oral nattokinase potentiates thrombolysis and anti-coagulation profiles. Sci Rep. 2015 Jun 25;5:11601. doi: 10.1038/srep11601. PMID: 26109079; PMCID: PMC4479826.