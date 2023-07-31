Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Gabriella H. , Pharm.D.'s avatar
Gabriella H. , Pharm.D.
Jul 31, 2023Edited

This is great news. But since anybody can just go ahead and order NK from Amazon (for example) I just wanted to say, that people who take medications that slow blood clotting (Anticoagulant / Antiplatelet drugs) and medications for high blood pressure (Antihypertensive drugs) should be careful because those drugs interact with NK. Many people take daily aspirin, they probably shouldn’t take NK.

Also NK might increase the chance of bleeding during and after surgery and it might make blood pressure difficult to control during surgery so stop taking it at least two weeks before surgery.

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Michele Norris's avatar
Michele Norris
Jul 31, 2023Edited

Dr. Alexander, do you know if there are any side effects of Nattokinase or contraindications? I want to order some from the Wellness Connection, but I want to get this answer first. Since it acts as a blood thinner, are there any special precautions to take and how long should one continue use? I am unvaxxed, but my husband, who is in healthcare, took the first two Pfizer shots when they first rolled out. (Please, no judgement. This was before he had the information that he now has, and he was seeing many people die from Covid at his hospital. At the time, he believed that he was doing the right thing.) Within a couple of weeks after the second shot, his blood pressure and heart rate shot up almost to stroke level. It has been over two years now, and it is better, but he still deals with high blood pressure. He does take blood pressure meds, so I want to make sure it is okay for him to take the Nattokinase in conjunction.

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