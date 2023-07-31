3 recent studies showing the potency and utility of NATTOKINASE (fibrinolytic) as to potentially dissolving pathogenic spike protein from COVID mRNA (DNA) gene vaccine as well as COVID virus (Tanikawa
Oba, Kurosawa); Degradative Effect of Nattokinase on Spike Protein, inhibits viral infections, potentiates thrombolysis and anti-coagulation (anti-clotting)
Tanikawa T, Kiba Y, Yu J, Hsu K, Chen S, Ishii A, Yokogawa T, Suzuki R, Inoue Y, Kitamura M. Degradative Effect of Nattokinase on Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2. Molecules. 2022 Aug 24;27(17):5405. doi: 10.3390/molecules27175405. PMID: 36080170; PMCID: PMC9458005.
‘Immunofluorescence analysis showed that S protein on the cell surface was degraded when nattokinase was added to the culture medium.’
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Oba M, Rongduo W, Saito A, Okabayashi T, Yokota T, Yasuoka J, Sato Y, Nishifuji K, Wake H, Nibu Y, Mizutani T. Natto extract, a Japanese fermented soybean food, directly inhibits viral infections including SARS-CoV-2 in vitro. Biochem Biophys Res Commun. 2021 Sep 17;570:21-25. doi: 10.1016/j.bbrc.2021.07.034. Epub 2021 Jul 13. PMID: 34271432; PMCID: PMC8276596.
‘Natto extract, which is a traditional Japanese fermented soybean food, fully inhibited infection of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and bovine herpesvirus 1 (BHV-1) to the cells.
•
The UK variant of spike protein (receptor binding domain; RBD) of SARS-CoV-2 and Glycoprotein D of BHV-1 were proteolytically degraded by the natto extract.’
Kurosawa Y, Nirengi S, Homma T, Esaki K, Ohta M, Clark JF, Hamaoka T. A single-dose of oral nattokinase potentiates thrombolysis and anti-coagulation profiles. Sci Rep. 2015 Jun 25;5:11601. doi: 10.1038/srep11601. PMID: 26109079; PMCID: PMC4479826.
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is great news. But since anybody can just go ahead and order NK from Amazon (for example) I just wanted to say, that people who take medications that slow blood clotting (Anticoagulant / Antiplatelet drugs) and medications for high blood pressure (Antihypertensive drugs) should be careful because those drugs interact with NK. Many people take daily aspirin, they probably shouldn’t take NK.
Also NK might increase the chance of bleeding during and after surgery and it might make blood pressure difficult to control during surgery so stop taking it at least two weeks before surgery.
Dr. Alexander, do you know if there are any side effects of Nattokinase or contraindications? I want to order some from the Wellness Connection, but I want to get this answer first. Since it acts as a blood thinner, are there any special precautions to take and how long should one continue use? I am unvaxxed, but my husband, who is in healthcare, took the first two Pfizer shots when they first rolled out. (Please, no judgement. This was before he had the information that he now has, and he was seeing many people die from Covid at his hospital. At the time, he believed that he was doing the right thing.) Within a couple of weeks after the second shot, his blood pressure and heart rate shot up almost to stroke level. It has been over two years now, and it is better, but he still deals with high blood pressure. He does take blood pressure meds, so I want to make sure it is okay for him to take the Nattokinase in conjunction.