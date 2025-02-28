What did people in Trump world do to spring this guy from Romania as per media? We need this answered for this is not the type of people Trump needs around him given his own issues with women etc. in the past. He has to run a clean show…none of Tate must rub off on 47 and this is not good. The whispers are not good…if so.

Yes, innocent until proven guilty but there may be huge fire to this smoke, but I am not even going on that in Romania, I am going by the videos below.

Trump has to distance himself just as DeSantis did!

Case closed!