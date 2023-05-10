Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

DBArizona
May 10, 2023

The United States will be ruined. And turned into a third world country.

The elites are allowing this, but it will affect them too.

We need our borders protected Now.

Decode the World
May 10, 2023

Are they vaccinated for COVID, like all foreign travelers to the USA are required to be?

OF COURSE NOT.

They don't even have to go through TSA like you peons, they are led directly to their plane, ZERO SECURITY.

Which exposes the Vaxx and airport security are HOAXES!

