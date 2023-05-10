700,000 illegals, with many jihadists within, rapists, murderers, set to rush the US Border agents as Title 42 expires & Biden et al. let it; this is jihad by illegal invasion ensured by Biden et al.
Trump invoked public health authority known as Title 42 at the border, ensuring that federal immigration officials were able to quickly return millions of illegal aliens to Mexico; Biden REVERSING
‘As many as 700,000 migrants, a foreign population larger than Boston, Massachusetts, are currently in Mexico waiting to rush the United States-Mexico border when President Joe Biden ends the public health authority known as Title 42 on May 11.
In 2020, in the midst of the Chinese coronavirus crisis, former President Donald Trump invoked the public health authority known as Title 42 at the border, ensuring that federal immigration officials have been able to quickly return millions of illegal aliens to Mexico over the last three years.
On May 11, though, Biden will end Title 42 and expand its Catch and Release network to quickly move border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior — including deploying 1,500 U.S. troops to the border to free up federal immigration officials to process arrivals at a faster pace.’
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/05/04/title-42-countdown-700000-migrants-in-mexico-waiting-to-rush-u-s-border/
The United States will be ruined. And turned into a third world country.
The elites are allowing this, but it will affect them too.
We need our borders protected Now.
Are they vaccinated for COVID, like all foreign travelers to the USA are required to be?
OF COURSE NOT.
They don't even have to go through TSA like you peons, they are led directly to their plane, ZERO SECURITY.
Which exposes the Vaxx and airport security are HOAXES!