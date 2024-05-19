Now '81' Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse, these are people to be DRAGGED into proper legal tribunals for their role in promoting lockdowns & the deadly COVID mRNA vaccine, some clearly causing DEATH
I have now added (up from 75) Nicola Sturgeon, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Danielle Smith's 2 million $ Covid review committee in 2022, Nicole Saphier, Don Lemon, Bret Weinstein
81 Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse, people to be questioned under oath as to their roles in COVID fraud pandemic as to harms, deaths & we need to understand exactly what they did, knew, as to
mRNA technology vaccines, Gain-of Function research (GoF)? in what unfolded, who knew what on lockdowns, get them under oath & if courts, judges say they did well, we praise them, celebrate
them, and if judges say they caused harms and deaths, we strip whomever of money, all their money, even my friends, take from their families too, all, and imprison them, and if juries and judges say the death penalty is in order, we impose it. Firing squad. Hanging. As per law.
...all on this list should be questioned under oath to help us understand the fraud of COVID, lockdowns, & mRNA technology and vaccine insanity
81 Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse:
Dr. Francis Collins (head of NIH)
Matt Hancock (Midazolam Matt)
Melinda Gates
Bret Weinstein
Former VP Mike Pence
Barak Hussein Obama (Former POTUS, GoF)
Dr. Robert Malone (mRNA technology inventor)
Dr. Rick Bright
Uğur Şahin (CEO BioNTech)
Dr. Peter Marks
Dr. Katalin Karikó
Rishi Sunak (Prime Minister UK)
Justin Trudeau (Prime Minister Canada)
Jeremy Farrar
Jared Kushner
D Hinshaw (Canada)
Dr. Peter Jüni
Dr. Peter Hotez
Matt Pottinger
Randi Weingarten
Dr. Leana Wen
Andy Slavitt
Sanjay Gupta (CNN)
Schwab
Bill Gates
College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta
SAGE (UK)
Dr. Janet Woodcock
Albert Bourla (CEO Pfizer)
College of Physicians & Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO)
Amanda Pritchard (NHS)
Neil Ferguson (British epidemiologist)
Bojo Johnson (Boris) Prime Minister
Stéphane Bancel (CEO Moderna)
David Fisman, Public Health Professor Ontario
Christine Grady (ethics NIH)
Dr. Mandy Cohen (CDC Director 2024)
Dr. Paul Offit
Andrea Horwath
Xavier Becerra (HHS’s new head)
Dr. Drew Weissman
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Howard Njoo (PHAC Canada)
Dr. Scott Gottlieb
All hospital CEOs who approved COVID death protocol
Premier Doug Ford (Ontario)
Michael Osterholm
Dr. Deborah Birx
College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA)
Dr. Bonnie Henry
Alex Azar (Secretary HHS)
Dr. Theresa Tam
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (WHO)
Dr. Rochelle Walensky (CDC Director)
Ralph Baric
Dr. Stephen Hahn (FDA Commissioner)
Mark Zuckerburg
Jack Dorsey
Moncef Slaoui
Peter Daszak
Eric Topol
Gadde, Baker, Roth, Agrawal (TWITTER)
Supriya Sharma, Health Canada/PHAC
Isaac Bogoch, Infectious Disease Physician
Jacinda Ardern
Dr. Eric Fiegl-ding
Dr. Asish Jha
Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove
Jason Kenney (Premier Alberta)
CNN e.g. Chris Cuomo, Gupta etc.
FOX News e.g. Marc Siegel
The New York Times Editorial Board
Andrew Cuomo (New York Governor)
Andrew Hill
Dr. Vivek Murthy
Tom Frieden
Nicola Sturgeon (FOX)
British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)
Danielle Smith's 2 million dollar Covid 19 review committee from 2022
Nicole Saphier
Don Lemon (CNN)
I think you’ve lost it.