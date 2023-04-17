A 14-year old Japanese girl died unexpectedly 2 days after receiving the third dose of the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine; does anyone care? Was this in the media? Autopsy findings showed congestive
edema of the lungs, T-cell lymphocytic and macrophage infiltration in the lungs, pericardium, and myocardium of the left atria and left ventricle, liver, kidneys, stomach, duodenum, bladder, diaphragm
Who cares about this? Do you? Do you understand the danger of these mRNA technology shots to your near zero risk children? American parents, Canadian parents etc., be very aware of this.
No healthy child needs these fraud deadly shots.
No healthy child is to ever get these shots and those who do this, the medical doctors, governments, even parents, are IMO criminals now. There is no medical or research or scientific basis for this. None.
‘Since there was no preceding infection, allergy, or drug toxicity exposure, the patient was diagnosed with post-vaccination pneumonia, myopericarditis, hepatitis, nephritis, gastroenteritis, cystitis, and myositis. Although neither type of inflammation is fatal by itself, arrhythmia is reported to be the most common cause of death in patients with atrial myopericarditis. In the present case, arrhythmia of atrial origin was assumed as the cause of cardiac failure and death. In sudden post-vaccination deaths, aggressive autopsy systemic search and histological examination involving extensive sectioning of the heart, including the atrium, are indispensable.’
SOURCE:
A case of fatal multi-organ inflammation following COVID-19 vaccination - PMC (nih.gov)
I know this is not exactly what Jesus was talking about in this verse, nevertheless, situations like this remind me of Matthew 18:6, "But whoso shall cause one of these little ones who believe in Me to fall, it were better for him that a millstone were hung about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea." (21st Century King James Version)
Dr. Paul, millions if not billions care. They are just too trusting, and in need of any leadership, be they right or wrong. Only a small portion of humanity, can decipher, prepare, and violently repel the "Elites." And, history tells us it will require violence, not voting, praying or typing. Hail Victory.