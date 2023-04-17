Who cares about this? Do you? Do you understand the danger of these mRNA technology shots to your near zero risk children? American parents, Canadian parents etc., be very aware of this.

No healthy child needs these fraud deadly shots.

No healthy child is to ever get these shots and those who do this, the medical doctors, governments, even parents, are IMO criminals now. There is no medical or research or scientific basis for this. None.

‘Since there was no preceding infection, allergy, or drug toxicity exposure, the patient was diagnosed with post-vaccination pneumonia, myopericarditis, hepatitis, nephritis, gastroenteritis, cystitis, and myositis. Although neither type of inflammation is fatal by itself, arrhythmia is reported to be the most common cause of death in patients with atrial myopericarditis. In the present case, arrhythmia of atrial origin was assumed as the cause of cardiac failure and death. In sudden post-vaccination deaths, aggressive autopsy systemic search and histological examination involving extensive sectioning of the heart, including the atrium, are indispensable.’

SOURCE:

A case of fatal multi-organ inflammation following COVID-19 vaccination - PMC (nih.gov)