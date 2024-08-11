and kill, bomb, stab…kill innocent people, I am not talking about all of islam, I refer to radical wahabi salafi islamists, jihadists, shariah islam, people who live in their minds in the 6th century, medieval barbarians, animals, feral beasts and commit deadly crimes, I do not refer to mainstream islam as I know many decent law abiding muslims, but many animals, many came into America due to Kamala Harris and Biden and Obama at the Southern border pretending to be Latino e.g. shaved beards, dressed as if Latino etc. The fact is today, in Europe, in US, in Canada, in France, in Spain, in Sweden, in Denmark etc., we have military aged men who are principally of Middle Eastern and North African decent, illegals, refugees, migrants, who rape, stab, bomb, murder our women and children and people in general.



And you fronting us wanting to come after people across the world questioning your madness in UK? You want to arrest Elon Musk? Farage? Anyone who questions the devastating situation that we can see with our own eyes as we LIVE it. Your response is to threaten us? Are you insane?

Now the London police chief is saying if you question the stabbing issues around the 17 year old killer animal who was black, they say from an African nation as to heritage yet born in UK, then they will come after you even in foreign nations. This is after that same police chief and others allowed 1500 white British little girls to be gang raped and sodomized and groomed and some say killed by largely Pakistani muslims for decades and they did nothing, some say facilitated it. I do not know.

Now we have a surge in rapes and murders of American little girls, teen by savage illegals, same situation in Europe:

So I have questions for the London police chief to help us clear up some things:

1)I abhor violence unless it is to defend life

2)I want all things settled civilly and peacefully FIRST

3)If we know 100% definitively in my nation, IMO, someone raped and killed a child, a boy, a girl, it is police verified, court verified, they must be killed on the spot. Not trial, no jail…must be tortured and killed. By the parents.

4)It does not matter if the 17 year old was of African heritage and born in UK…the local people have had enough of the rapes and murders at the hands of largely muslims and the police do nothing about it…what I just stated is a fact.

5)People see it as a black man, adult, he is no boy, stabbing and killing many innocent little white girls…happens over and over…no one does anything about it

6)We refer you to Bataclan, France, 2015, where 10 or so illegal refugees mutilated 130 or so people in the club, stabbing women in their vaginas, slicing up genitals, cutting out male balls, stuffing into mouths, cutting out victims’ eyes, alive, beheading, cutting stomachs open alive, disemboweling etc. This is going to happen in UK, in US…not ‘if’ but ‘when’…they were all muslim attackers…fact.

7)Was the 17 year old a converted muslim, to islam? It is an important question and the public wants to know. Did he attend radical mosques where he was radicalized to commit such brutal crimes? We do not know and want to know. We need information globally always so to protect our children. What was his faith? We know many males, black males convert to islam and become radicalized in radical mosques, we know many men is US prisons as an example, are targeted for radicalization, to convert to radical extreme forms of islam. Fact.

8)He the attacker was black and all children victims white, so is this not a hate crime? Violation of their civil rights…so who protects their rights in Britain? Same in America when these crimes happen…we always hear about when a white cop kills a black person when the data is clear most police shootings are of white people…most are black cops who shoot blacks….yet when blacks kill whites its silence in the media…why?

These are questions and we need answers.

No one should engage in violence especially when there are bad people just tearing up things like the antifa and BLM terror puke thugs (created by Obama as his brown shirts, his red shirts, his black shirts brigade so to speak) who burned down Minnesota as Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’s VP pick, stood by and watched for 4 days and a cogent argument can be made facilitated…we need to examine his daughter’s role in it. He Walz allowed it to burn as Kamala Harris helped bail them out of jail.

The British people simply want answers and yes, if there are bad people destroying things to get their rocks off, deal with them. But these are mainly fed up angry hurt British people who have been raped, stabbed, killed (their children too) for decades by extremist muslims (radical extremist hating muslims, not mainstream law abiding muslims) who have entered the nations of Europe (as now in USA) largely illegally and unvetted. What should they do? The government appears to have facilitated the pain and suffering. The police have failed.

What should they do?

