when documents are unsealed, all discussions Bush had. Is a Kennedy different to a Bush? Did one blink? Who did what? What actually happen on 911? We still do not know except that 3000 people died escaping the towers and that someone, some people, some entities, something, took down the towers…what? was it really the planes? the fuel? the fire? or explosives? what really happened? Operation Northwoods tells us to believe anything could have happened and approved by people you THINK are there to protect and serve your best interests, and things in your wildest dreams that you would have said NOWAY…I say, YES, way!!!

Was 911 a US operation? We know thousands of our finest bravest men and women gave their blood on the battlefield and these are the heroes, the NYC police, the firemen, these are the real heroes. Did our military die for a lie?

What really happened?

Does Operation Northwoods clue us in?

Is a Kennedy different than a Bush? Did one blink? What did Bush really know?

Was 911 really a false flag staged event to achieve geopolitical aims? That sick dark people would sacrifice innocent people to do this?

The Gulf of Tonkin incident took the US into Vietnam war. It was false. It is known the US entered the Vietnam war for a lie and thousands of US soldiers died and thousands of Vietnamese.

So, was COVID similar to OPERATION NORTHWOODS? A false flag lie? What part of COVID is true? It was a fake non-pandemic, but is any aspect of it true? Anything we were told in the Trump or Biden administration? I say NO. Nothing. I agree it was to get the Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman et al. mRNA into you…why? what is the plan? But did they have to do all of that? Ransack humanity this way? Kill so many with the deadly lockdowns and the deadly medical management of isolation, sedation, Remdesivir, ventilator? The denial of medical care for non-COVID matters? Did they?

Is Gain-of-Function really Gain-of-Fiction? Claim-of-function? Is Couey correct with multiple release? Is this really release of infectious clones? Is wet market just a red-herring? Is lab-leak a red-herring? Is GoF a red-herring? Are many of the so called ‘Freedom Fighter’ doctors and familiar faces part of the OEPRATION and some just do not even know it? Some do.

What is it?

Was there NEVER a pandemic? Historically? Is ‘pandemic’ simply a made-up word, like 6-foot social distancing? That a respiratory virus could NEVER pandemic? Ever. Lacks the replication competency (genetic copying mechanism) as well as fidelity? How accurate is Couey? Was all of COVID a 100% lie, using a 95% false-positive PCR ‘process’ (over-cycled) to lock you down, with the simultaneous lie of asymptomatic spread? Recurrent infection lie? Equal risk of severe outcome lie despite differentials in age and baseline risk? Was the mRNA vaccine (and DNA viral vector) platforms a binary or tertiary bio-weapon of sorts?

‘Operation Northwoods was a proposed false flag operation that originated within the US Department of Defense of the United States government in 1962. The proposals called for CIA operatives to both stage and commit acts of terrorism against American military and civilian targets, blame them on the Cuban government, and would be used to justify a war against Cuba. The possibilities detailed in the document included the remote control of civilian aircraft which would be secretly repainted as US Air Force planes,[2] a fabricated 'shoot down' of a US Air Force fighter aircraft off the coast of Cuba, the possible assassination of Cuban immigrants, sinking boats of Cuban refugees on the high seas,[3] blowing up a U.S. ship, and orchestrating terrorism in U.S. cities.[2] [4] The proposals were rejected by President John F. Kennedy.[5][6][7]’