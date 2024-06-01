Again, I am saying, anyone, any doctor, scientist, health official, vaccine maker e.g. Pfizer, Moderna etc., saying that the Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman Sahin et al. mRNA technology gene shot SAVED
lives, anytime you say it you know you are lying, deceiving the nation, people, you are being deceptive for you know they saved no one, never worked and are deadly; you know this, STOP the lies!
The Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman et al. mRNA vaccine helped no one, it harmed. You know you are unable to show anywhere that it worked. Yet you think because you have some title behind your name saying it, MAKES it so.
It does not.
‘Tell a lie BIG enough, and OFTEN enough, and it becomes reality.’
Adolph Hitler
Joseph Goebbels
That explains why most people that got the vaccine then got the virus multiple times over