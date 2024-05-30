Again, why was Russell Brand demonetized and cancelled yet Sean Combs, Puff Daddy or 'rapist Diddy' of Bad Boy (Notorious BIG) as some would call him, not? Who has Diddy paid off? Which police? Which
US senators, congress people are on his secret sex capade recordings? Who in high society? Which government officials? Why is the FEMINIST movement silent? The MeToo movement? He is black?
So you clip the nuts of white Russell but let Bad Boy Diddy run wild? Beating women??? The silence of women in America even in media, legacy media like CNN, MSNBC, ABC, and even FOX is shocking…why? paid off? double standard? he is black so to be protected for this medieval animal behavior? Anyone doing what he did and KNOWINGLY and for many years MUST be cast out of society…be done with!
Puff, Diddy, and the rest are members of the "Big Club", and Russell Brand isn't. Robert Di Nero is almost royalty in the "Big Club". He was even a frequent flyer on the Lolita Express to Epstein's Orgy Island. They all get a pass. You don't
The clandestine agency behind the feminist movement has now gone to the next level of emasculation and second classing women with the T[y]ranny phonetically T R A N N E E movement. It’s a double banger. Neuter men eliminate women and diddler Diddy gets his P. Russel gets the Branding.