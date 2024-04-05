Why has P Diddy, Puff Daddy not YET been CANCELLED? Why has MeToo and feminists stayed silent? Why is the media treating him with kid gloves? Russell Brand was DEMONITIZED, cancelled, so why NOT Puff?
Is it because Puff Daddy (NOTORIOUS B.I.G Biggy Small fame) has people on video and diaries who are big people in US & government? elites? rape? abuse? Media says so...hhhmm, what is on those videos?
They destroyed Brand and similar…the feminists and women groups and media…but Puff is different? hhhmmm, interesting.
The plot thickens. It is like the silence when Israeli women are brutalized and raped…women in the west and feminists go silent…
I think it's another example of just how morally putrid Hollywood and the entertainment industries are. They are probably covering for each other, and the lame-stream media is doing their part to assist.
I suspect that Harvey Weinstein is/was the tip of the iceberg.
In light of the Epstein evil … is it possible that people will become tired of the latent crimes emboldening whistleblowers/insiders to drop a dime on P Diddy? If there is a possibility don’t be surprised if P Diddy has an unfortunate accident. Pax