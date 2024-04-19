And I am in full agreement with Couey and his multiple release point theory. Why? Because this, if we accept it was a virus (stitched together) via gain-of-function work, would be a respiratory virus and such viruses cannot replicate its genetic material with any fidelity. This means that the copying mechanism of its genetic material e.g. RNA, is very unstable, no proper polymerase spell check system, and so very prone to mutants emerging. There is NO way, a respiratory RNA virus can be produced in one lab and it spread globally quickly as this COVID did. Where we shut down the world for a similar COVID virus, EVERYWHERE. It is just not possible. The genetic copying mechanism is just too unstable, and mutations arise too rapidly. Viruses use your cellular metabolic machinery to replicate itself. Basic 101 virology. Yet the issue why we never had a vaccine for the common cold and why the flu vaccine is a pure fraud failure and never worked, is because if you made a vaccine at 8.00 am one morning, by 10.00 am the vaccine (vaccinal inducted antibodies) will be a mismatch to the circulating e.g. dominant or non-dominant variants even. The vaccinal antibodies post vaccine will not be able to hit the target antigen. Mutations would have accrued.

The clades or strains or variants globally will all be different. We did not have that here, COVID or the respective variants e.g. initial Wuhan legacy strain hit the entire world all at once...that cannot happen. There is no situation in which a normal respiratory RNA virus can emerge globally rapidly as this did. Causing infection as this did. All of it was a lie and the PCR process was a portion, a key portion of the lie for it was over-cycled beyond the optimal cycle-count threshold of 24 amplifications and so it was 97% false-positive, detecting viral dust, non-infectious, non-lethal, non-consequential pathogen. The other key portion of the lie that doomed Trump’s pandemic response was the lie sold to him by Fauci et al. that there was asymptomatic transmission. There was NONE. All of the people involved with COVID, the fake non-pandemic, the lie of it all, the response, to vaccine, to how people were harmed and killed by deadly hospital COVID sedation with propofol and paralytic midazolam, isolation, dehydration, Remdesivir, and ventilator protocols, must be investigated and if shown to be guilty of causing harm, then executed. Why? Because people died needlessly.

Unless it, the so called COVID virus (if we accept this) was placed there at multiple spots globally at the same time (in line with Couey)…this tells you we are dealing with something DELIBERATE…no doubt can have multiple labs involved but all would need to be making the same virus for all of the COVID variants etc. globally to be the same. This could not have happened NATURALLY and with normal confluence/spread.

Impossible.

Ten years ago, microbiologist Ralph Baric told Tony Fauci and the world he would make coronaviruses more lethal. Then - with Fauci's backing - he did. (substack.com)