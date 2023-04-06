Alex Newman (Liberty Hour) speaks with Dr. Paul Alexander on COVID & the deepstate's drive to undercut and remove POTUS Trump; why POTUS Trump was on pace to land on Mount Rushmore
SOURCE:
https://rumble.com/v2ehani-trump-vows-to-destroy-deep-state-as-real-criminals-get-exposed-liberty-hour.html
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Paul starts talking at the 24 minute point.
Mt Rushmore? He'll have to wait behind Carter, Bush 2, the clinton's (both of them), Obama, and joey. Not sure the mountain is that big.