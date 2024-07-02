Who is running USA’s shadow government? Someone is? Some people are. It is NOT Biden! How dare the democrats and media to this? Lie to the nation this way and I am sure that there are Republicans who knew and delighted in it, wanting him there to run against. It is all shameful and devastating. Watergate’s Bernstein says ‘this is not a one off’ so why did he remain silent? Why was the press silent? Why was this a secret?

I knew, you here knew. And this is a difficult topic for I am angry that someone who is mentally unfit due to age etc. is being ridiculed and now the joke and being shredded. This is harming social structure. For the good of the nation and himself, Biden must step aside.

Biden is not fit to hold public office. It is harming USA and will be devastating for USA.

We need the Special Counsel Robert Hur video of Biden’s interview.

Hur was telling us this, in his report, that '‘yes” Biden did wrong with classified information, but he is so mentally GONE, that no jury would convict him…is this why Biden is being used to do bad extreme wrong things on America knowing they would slide and use the AGE card…if he got to legal jeopardy? Did they game this out…

See Hur statement next:

IMO Biden must step down NOW and not be allowed one more day as POTUS; the evidence is clear that he is not capable; if Trump demonstrated this, I would NOT ever want his POTUS…anyone…this is a national security issue.

This statement in the media is very alarming:

‘ Joe Biden 's aides have revealed that the aging President alternates between being alert and utterly confused - but is 'dependably engaged' for only a few hours each day.’

Is this why when SCOTUS said the student loans cannot be forgiven by a POTUS and only congress can, is this why Biden said para ‘who cares what SCOTUS said, I am still doing it’…did Biden really do this loan forgiveness, were the decisions his really? Does he even know the SCOTUS immunity ruling Trump got favors him for decisions like that?

Look, someone is making the decisions, and all of the bad decisions made the last 4 years in USA e.g. border flooding, the Ukraine Russia decisions, the devastating crime situation, the terrible cost of living, inflation etc. all that have hurt USA…can we now agree that someone other than Biden is making the decisions? Whoever it is, have been making decisions and polices averse to the USA…it is harming USA…can someone legally be running USA if not elected? Is it Obama? Is Obama enjoying his 3rd term and whack at destroying USA for that is what he was doing across 8 YEARS…would Obama get his 4th term sinisterly if Biden etc. is re-elected? if Obama had a 3rd term (not allowed but let us pretend), America would be an islamic nation today. With more than 2 terror groups like Antifa and BLM etc…he would have flooded USA with his many brownshirts etc. Obama operated near terrorist like when he was POTUS but he did it with a smile.

